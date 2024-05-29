Sienna Miller just re-wore this iconic wedding season slip dress
Sienna Miller just made a case for wearing the same outfit twice.
Wedding season is upon us, which means I, like many of us, am doomed to hear friends bemoaning not wanting to wear the same outfit twice for the next four to five months. How boring, and—as Sienna Miller just proved—how untrue.
The actress, It Girl, and unofficial Chloé brand ambassador was recently spotted at the wedding of David Winter and Georgia Irwin in Venice wearing a custom Savannah Miller Bridal gown (yes, that is her sister’s wedding line) almost six years to the day that she first wore it at UNICEF’s Project Lion in New York City. Cut on the bias with a fluid drape and side godet detailing which gives way to a cascading train, the timeless floor-sweeping style is suspended from pin-thin straps. The sunset shade was custom, but a bridal version of the Wren dress is still available.
Miller even opted for styling that was pleasingly similar to her 2018 outing. She teamed the unquestionably (and eternally) chic silk slip dress with a pink Gucci Animalier Broadway clutch (she’d previously worn the box clutch at the 2020 Golden Globes) and gold Gucci python-print sandals, which—yep, you guessed it, she’d also worn numerous times since 2021.
The only update came in the form of a wash of red lipstick, begging the question: have we been tying ourselves to the redundant notion that re-wearing an outfit is a fashion faux pas when all we needed all this time was to switch up the lip colour?
While the booming fashion rental market has slightly reduced the exorbitant cost of weddings—which is a hill I will die on—there’s still plenty of pressure (and a high price tag) for bridesmaids and guests. So, with the summer season tantalisingly close, why not make like Miller and re-wear your favourite style or opt for a burnt orange silk slip gown - it’s guaranteed to stand the test of time.
The best orange slip dresses for every budget
