I have spent my career searching for the best red lipstick in the world—and I've just found it

I think many people are on a mission to find the best red lipstick in existence—but throughout my career as a beauty editor, I have been really committed to this mission. Red is, after all, one of the most versatile and iconic lipstick colours. There is barely a red lipstick out there that I haven't tried, and while I have some favourites, it has taken me up until now to find what I deem to be the ultimate red lipstick—and it's Les Filles En Rouje Le Rouge Jeanne.

To me, the ultimate red is one that doesn't slide around but isn't too drying, one that is easy to apply without being messy, one that can brighten your smile, and, most importantly, one that works with any outfit and any occasion. The perfect red lipstick is, in my opinion, something that embodies that iconic French-girl beauty look—effortless glamour. So, it makes sense that the best red lipstick I have ever tried comes courtesy of one of the most iconic French girls around, Jeanne Damas.

Les Filles En Rouje Le Rouge Jeanne Lipstick £29 at Rouje

As a designer, Jeanne Damas is regarded in fashion and beauty circles to be one of the chicest around—her French-girl aesthetic has come to set the standard for us all. Under her fashion brand, Rouje, she recently launched a new French beauty brand in the form of Les Filles En Rouje. Even more recently, she has launched lipsticks, and within the collection sits the perfect red. Its name is Jeanne—named after the brand's founder as her 'signature' shade.

So what makes it so perfect? Well, everything. For starters, it is incredibly easy to apply. The shape of the bullet means it glides seamlessly across the lips. Beyond that, the soft-matte pigment diffuses the minute it hits your skin, delivering a blurred finish that makes the application impressively foolproof. As for the formula, it's velvety and buttery all at once, meaning it's not in the slightest bit drying. It also stays put just enough—it doesn't set in a way that makes it unworkable, but it isn't liquid enough to smudge or create a mess.

(Image credit: Shannon Lawlor)

And then, we come onto the shade. It is the perfect pink-toned red—cool enough to make your smile look sparkling white and warm enough to suit every skin tone. It is bright and popping but in a masterful enough way that it looks equally as good swiped on with jeans and a white t-shirt as it does when artfully applied for an evening out. It is, in my opinion, faultless.

So, if anyone sees me wearing a red lipstick in the future—just know it's this one.