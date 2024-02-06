New-era Chloé is going to be incredible, as these just-released sneak peeks prove
The portraits feature iconic women from the maison's past and present
When it comes to formative style memories, 'old Chloé' ranks highly. As a fashion intern in 2007, I wanted nothing more than to be a Chloé girl, all ruffly blouses and pinafores, woollen capes and glossy-yet-slightly-undone hair.
This week, the house surprised us with a series of portraits shot by David Sims and featuring iconic women, a new logo, and glimpses of the Autumn/Winter 2024 collection – the first for the maison by new Creative Director, Chemena Kamali.
Think see-through, ruffled-laden chiffon in tones of lavender, peach and cream, a high-neck lace blouse, and that artfully undone hair.
The Marie Claire fashion team's Slack channel was a hive of excited exclamations, marvelling at how Kamali has captured the spirit of old Chloé with a wonderfully modern spin – an excellent sign of things to come (namely the house's Paris Fashion Week show).
The series captures iconic women from different eras of the house, including Jerry Hall, Jessica Miller, Natalia Vodianova and Liya Kebede, as well as new Chloé icons like FeiFei Sun, Ornella Umutoni and Kristine Lindseth.
“I wanted to capture the emotion and energy of Chloé and the women who embody both its history and spirit,” says Creative Director, Chemena Kamali. “They are effortlessly powerful, beautiful, free.”
Natalie Hughes is Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She has worked as a fashion journalist and content consultant for 15 years, crafting copy and content for magazines and brands including Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Net-a-Porter, Who What Wear, Matches, Glamour, and more.
