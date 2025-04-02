Maximalists, rejoice! This playful accessories trend is about to be huge
A fresh take on new season dressing
Gone are the days when maximalist accessories were considered little more than a divisive, hard-to-style add-on... This Spring/Summer 2025 season has firmly cemented that the fashion world is yearning for decidedly bold, whimsical, and playful pieces.
From bubble jewellery to peep-toe heels, whimsical accessories exemplify the 'more is more' aesthetic, and have a unique ability to add an element of the playful to the every day. At Bottega Veneta, they came in the form of crochet flowers and childlike-inspired details, while at Coperni, the Disneyland theme and glass-slipper shoes nodded to childhood innocence.
The trend also took an equally joyful approach—albeit with more of a grown-up twist—at Acne Studios, where XL bangles were styled with crochet flats, and ruffled organza necklaces paired with oversized investment handbags.
Easily adaptable to new-season dressing, whimsical accessories come in all shapes, colours, and textures for endless styling possibilities. Whether you choose to style them all together in one major statement look, or separately to add just a touch of drama to the everyday, there's no wrong approach.
Opt for a ruffled handbag and double-heeled mules alongside your favourite spring dress, and you're all set for the office. Or, pair embellished aviator-style sunglasses with rainbow earrings, wide-leg jeans and a cardigan for an elevated take on a classic spring/summer outfit formula.
Ready to take on this trend? Below, find our expertly picked selection of whimsical accessories to invest in now.
Shop whimsical accessories
Style this bold necklace over any evening look, or add to a simple white T-shirt for a statement pop of colour.
Elevating a classic pair of aviators, these yellow-tinted sunglasses feature curved gold-tone arms and charms that resemble the brand's iconic dome-shaped earrings.
This colourful pendant necklace is firmly at the top of my spring wish list.
Jacquemus' playful cherry-red mules will add a touch of fun to everything from trousers and skirts to dresses and denim. You really can't go wrong.
Spotting a La Manso ring on sale is a rare occurrence—so if you, like me, have been eyeing them for a while, now is the perfect moment to invest.
This Gen Z-loved brand specialises in long-lasting, colourful everyday jewellery for those looking to tap into the whimsical accessories trend without too much commitment.
Another way to dip your toe into the trend is by adding a joy-sparking bag charm to your everyday arm candy. From beaded charms to mini plushies, the possibilities are endless.
Elevating last season's mesh ballerina flats, this Mango pair features delicate embellishments all over.
As seen at Coperni's SS25 runway show, these fun Mary Jane flats are cool-girl approved.
Taking chain-link necklaces to the next level, this XL number is handmade with an adjustable chain for different uses.
Also tapping into the current obsession with peep-toe shoes, these whimsical Alaïa mules offer a sophisticated take on the trend.
It's no secret that ballet-inspired trainers are one of this season's biggest footwear trends. Pair with baggy jeans and a utility jacket for an effortless look.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.
-
I’m not easily swayed by trends, but this easy swap earned me my most complimented make-up look to date
Pastels in spring, inspired
By Denise Primbet
-
I trained like a ballet dancer for a month - and I've never felt so humbled but strong
It's all about grace and strength.
By Anna Bartter
-
Crème brûlée hair looks just as delicious as it sounds—here's what to ask for in the salon
It's making its way around Hollywood
By Rebecca Fearn