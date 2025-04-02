Maximalists, rejoice! This playful accessories trend is about to be huge

Gone are the days when maximalist accessories were considered little more than a divisive, hard-to-style add-on... This Spring/Summer 2025 season has firmly cemented that the fashion world is yearning for decidedly bold, whimsical, and playful pieces.

From bubble jewellery to peep-toe heels, whimsical accessories exemplify the 'more is more' aesthetic, and have a unique ability to add an element of the playful to the every day. At Bottega Veneta, they came in the form of crochet flowers and childlike-inspired details, while at Coperni, the Disneyland theme and glass-slipper shoes nodded to childhood innocence.

Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The trend also took an equally joyful approach—albeit with more of a grown-up twist—at Acne Studios, where XL bangles were styled with crochet flats, and ruffled organza necklaces paired with oversized investment handbags.

Acne Studios Spring/Summer 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Easily adaptable to new-season dressing, whimsical accessories come in all shapes, colours, and textures for endless styling possibilities. Whether you choose to style them all together in one major statement look, or separately to add just a touch of drama to the everyday, there's no wrong approach.

Opt for a ruffled handbag and double-heeled mules alongside your favourite spring dress, and you're all set for the office. Or, pair embellished aviator-style sunglasses with rainbow earrings, wide-leg jeans and a cardigan for an elevated take on a classic spring/summer outfit formula.

Ready to take on this trend? Below, find our expertly picked selection of whimsical accessories to invest in now.

Shop whimsical accessories

Dries Van Noten Beaded Chain Necklace £456 at MyTheresa Style this bold necklace over any evening look, or add to a simple white T-shirt for a statement pop of colour.

Bottega Veneta Eyewear Embellished Aviator-Style Sunglasses £490 at Net-A-Porter Elevating a classic pair of aviators, these yellow-tinted sunglasses feature curved gold-tone arms and charms that resemble the brand's iconic dome-shaped earrings.

Zara Resin Pendant Cord Necklace £25.99 at Zara This colourful pendant necklace is firmly at the top of my spring wish list.

Jacquemus Les Doubles Mules £576 at FarFetch Jacquemus' playful cherry-red mules will add a touch of fun to everything from trousers and skirts to dresses and denim. You really can't go wrong.

La Manso My Ex's Funeral Ring £33 (was £67) at Farfetch Spotting a La Manso ring on sale is a rare occurrence—so if you, like me, have been eyeing them for a while, now is the perfect moment to invest.

Bijoux De Mimi Isabella Huggie Earrings £24.50 at Bijoux de Mimi This Gen Z-loved brand specialises in long-lasting, colourful everyday jewellery for those looking to tap into the whimsical accessories trend without too much commitment.

Free People Prismatic Beaded Bag Charm £24 at Free People Another way to dip your toe into the trend is by adding a joy-sparking bag charm to your everyday arm candy. From beaded charms to mini plushies, the possibilities are endless.

Mango Mesh Embroidered Ballerinas £ 49.99 at Mango Elevating last season's mesh ballerina flats, this Mango pair features delicate embellishments all over.

Sandy Liang Gold Narutomaki Earrings £165 at SSENSE Sandy Liang's jewellery pieces are as whimsical as they come.

Coperni X Disney® Mary Jane Flats £580 at MyTheresa As seen at Coperni's SS25 runway show, these fun Mary Jane flats are cool-girl approved.

sandralexandra Mariner Xl Glass Necklace £115 at sandralexandra Taking chain-link necklaces to the next level, this XL number is handmade with an adjustable chain for different uses.

Alaïa Spike Leather Mules £1,100 at MyTheresa Also tapping into the current obsession with peep-toe shoes, these whimsical Alaïa mules offer a sophisticated take on the trend.

Damson Madder Rachel Ruffle Bag £55 at Damson Madder A great everyday handbag option for less than £60.