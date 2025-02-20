These are the chic yet comfortable sandals our editors are already investing in for Spring

Known for their timeless wardrobe basics, we know we can always count on Uniqlo to deliver some sleek new season staples. With each season seemingly introducing a new lust-worthy staple, it's always interesting to speculate what piece will surpass its infamous bag or chic leather clogs.

This season, it's all about the brand's chunky cross-strap sandals. Comfortable, elevated and under £40, these shoes are part of its creative director, Claire White Keller's Uniqlo C range, which specialises in elevated designs and materials.

They are already gaining traction on social media, with avid shoppers styling them in preparation for the (hopefully) imminent warmer weather. Styling them with other transitional pieces and skilfully pairing the neutral shoe with the print of the season, they are a true no-brainer investment piece.

Coming in three colourways that range from white, black, and olive, they feature a voluminous spongey silhouette that is cosy and comfortable for long summer walks that don't have to compromise on style, a recurring feature that thoroughly aligns with Claire White Keller's 'C' range.

Below, we have rounded up some of our top pieces from Uniqlo's C spring/summer 2025 collection if you're wondering what the perfect pieces to match these shoes would be. We got you covered.