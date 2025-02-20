These are the chic yet comfortable sandals our editors are already investing in for Spring

Known for their timeless wardrobe basics, we know we can always count on Uniqlo to deliver some sleek new season staples. With each season seemingly introducing a new lust-worthy staple, it's always interesting to speculate what piece will surpass its infamous bag or chic leather clogs.

This season, it's all about the brand's chunky cross-strap sandals. Comfortable, elevated and under £40, these shoes are part of its creative director, Claire White Keller's Uniqlo C range, which specialises in elevated designs and materials.

They are already gaining traction on social media, with avid shoppers styling them in preparation for the (hopefully) imminent warmer weather. Styling them with other transitional pieces and skilfully pairing the neutral shoe with the print of the season, they are a true no-brainer investment piece.

Cross-Strap Sandals
Cross-Strap Sandals

Coming in three colourways that range from white, black, and olive, they feature a voluminous spongey silhouette that is cosy and comfortable for long summer walks that don't have to compromise on style, a recurring feature that thoroughly aligns with Claire White Keller's 'C' range.

Below, we have rounded up some of our top pieces from Uniqlo's C spring/summer 2025 collection if you're wondering what the perfect pieces to match these shoes would be. We got you covered.

Shop more Uniqlo C pieces

Airsense Relaxed Tailored Jacket
Airsense Relaxed Tailored Jacket

Airsense Pleated Wide Trousers
Airsense Pleated Wide Trousers

Bomber Jacket
Bomber Jacket

Belted Narrow Skirt
Belted Narrow Skirt

Side Snap Trousers
Side Snap Trousers

Sofia Piza
Sofia Piza
Fashion Writer

Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.

Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.

When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.

