The most groundbreaking print you'll wear this season

Forget about florals this season, if you're going to wear one print the next few months, make it stripes.

One of the most groundbreaking (bear with me) trends to make it out of the Spring/Summer 2025 catwalk, the classic print gets a dose of dopamine to give it a refreshing twist.

Whilst it's my job to report on the most current trends, I do also love when a seasoned wardrobe basic - that you likely already own - gets the attention it deserves. Those are the trends I find end up being the most timeless and wearable.

In New York, Milan, London and Paris, striped fashion was everywhere. Alberta Ferreti, Chanel and Max Mara opted for classic separates - think long cardigans, knitted shorts and linen blazers - adorned with horizontal and vertical stripes in matching hues.

Elsewhere, stripes were a little more surprising. A scarf top and voluminous skirt in multicoloured stripes at Bottega Veneta, a pink and green polo top at Monse, a puffy colourful jacket at Louis Vuitton, a deconstructed dress at Tod's.

In other words, if you thought stripes were boring, you'd be sorely mistaken.

Of course, there is still a healthy dose of nautical stripes, which have always been synonymous with Summer. Look to Prada and Tommy Hilfiger for some great buys.

As for styling, you can keep it simple by teaming a striped blouse with a masculine linen suit. However, don't be afraid to lean into the trend by mixing and matching Harlequin-style striped separates.