The most groundbreaking print you'll wear this season

It's chic and wearable

Spring/Summer 2025 fashion trends
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Penny Goldstone
By
published
in Features

Forget about florals this season, if you're going to wear one print the next few months, make it stripes.

One of the most groundbreaking (bear with me) trends to make it out of the Spring/Summer 2025 catwalk, the classic print gets a dose of dopamine to give it a refreshing twist.

Whilst it's my job to report on the most current trends, I do also love when a seasoned wardrobe basic - that you likely already own - gets the attention it deserves. Those are the trends I find end up being the most timeless and wearable.

In New York, Milan, London and Paris, striped fashion was everywhere. Alberta Ferreti, Chanel and Max Mara opted for classic separates - think long cardigans, knitted shorts and linen blazers - adorned with horizontal and vertical stripes in matching hues.

Elsewhere, stripes were a little more surprising. A scarf top and voluminous skirt in multicoloured stripes at Bottega Veneta, a pink and green polo top at Monse, a puffy colourful jacket at Louis Vuitton, a deconstructed dress at Tod's.

In other words, if you thought stripes were boring, you'd be sorely mistaken.

Of course, there is still a healthy dose of nautical stripes, which have always been synonymous with Summer. Look to Prada and Tommy Hilfiger for some great buys.

As for styling, you can keep it simple by teaming a striped blouse with a masculine linen suit. However, don't be afraid to lean into the trend by mixing and matching Harlequin-style striped separates.

Shop striped fashion

Striped Knitted Wool Sweater
Bottega Veneta, Striped Knitted Wool Sweater

Striped Cotton and Linen-Blend Midi Skirt
BOTTEGA VENETA, Striped Midi Skirt

Coastline Striped Maxi Dress
SIR, Coastline Striped Maxi Dress

Striped Perkins-Neck Blouse - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango, Striped Perkins-Neck Blouse

Striped Silk-Blend Miniskirt
Prada, Striped Silk-Blend Miniskirt

Kurt Geiger striped heels
Kurt Geiger, slingback heels

Citara Striped Cotton-Blend Maxi Dress
Faithfull, Striped Cotton-Blend Maxi Dress

Striped Polo Knit Sweater
Zara, Striped Polo Knit Sweater

Powden Bag
Isabel Marant, Powden Bag

Teal Emily Tonal Stripe Midi Skirt
Whistles, Stripe Midi Skirt

Printed Square Neck Beach Top With Linen
M&S, Square Neck Beach Top

Baserange Ole Stripe Pants
Baserange, Ole Stripe Pants

Penny Goldstone
Penny Goldstone

Penny Goldstone is the Contributing Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes about catwalk trends and the latest high street and Instagram sartorial must-haves. She also helms the Women Who Win franchise.

She has worked in fashion for over 10 years, contributing to publications such as Cosmopolitan, Red, Good Housekeeping, and Stylist.

Latest