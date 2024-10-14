One thing's for sure: we can always count on Uniqlo for new-season staples and timeless capsule wardrobe pieces. From their ubiquitous bags, which seamlessly carry almost everything in a simple yet clever design, to their current Autumn/Winter 2024 offerings, Uniqlo is so good right now that it's hard to pick a favourite.

Regardless, as a shopping expert, it is quite literally my job to scour the internet for these instant hit pieces that are worth the investment due to their classic design and wearability that will last for many seasons to come. This season, I have noticed a new Uniqlo item that is gaining traction on social media, and no, it's not a bag. This month, the brand released an all-new and albeit divisive, footwear offering: leather clogs.

As expected, the shoes became an instant sell-out upon their release, with Google reporting an increase of +3,122% in searches in the past few days, as avid shoppers continue to look at how to get their hands on a pair.

And after some anticipation, we are proud to say the Uniqlo clogs are back, and on sale.

Coming in black and dark brown, the clogs are distinctly designed by the brand's newly announced creative director, Claire White Keller, for her Uniqlo C range, which specialises in elevated designs and materials.

Lightweight and comfortable, these clogs can easily be worn with cashmere socks for the colder months ahead and a sleek knitted dress and pair them without socks and add a pair of baggy jeans and a crisp shirt for warmer weather. Whatever the occasion or season, you can't go wrong with these cult clogs.

Available in sizes S-XL with conversions ranging from S: UK 3.5-4, M: UK 4.5-5, L: UK 5.5-6, XL: UK 6.5-7, and a round silhouette with a lightweight design for easy travelling and comfortable movement.

And if you're on the lookout for other versatile Uniqlo pieces to buy now and wear forever, we have selected a couple of other options below:

Shop Uniqlo pieces

Uniqlo Cashmere Crew Neck Short Cardigan Visit Site Coming in a cropped silhouette, this cardigan is buttery soft and warm.

Uniqlo Pleated Trousers £39.90 at Uniqlo Your next workwear basic is here.

Uniqlo Down Short Jacket £99.90 at Uniqlo Who knew puffer jackets could looks this stylish?

Uniqlo Cashmere Relaxed V Neck Jumper £99 at Uniqlo A great new-season investment piece for the colder days to come.