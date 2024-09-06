My City…with Lori Hirshleifer

My City… with Lori Hirshleifer
(Image credit: Future)
Sofia Piza
By
published
in Features

Introducing our new franchise, My City, for which we ask people of note to share their favourite addresses in cities around the world. In honour of New York Fashion Week, we thought of no one better than New York-based buying extraordinaire Lori Hirshleifer. Here, co-owner of one the city’s most opulent luxury clothing retail dynasty shares her top places to eat, drink, and shop.

My City… with Lori Hirshleifer

(Image credit: Future)

1. What is your favourite place to shop in New York?
There’s a pharmacy on the Upper West Side called Apthorp. It has the best hair accessories, brushes, everything. I love going there when I go to the city. My son also took me to Beverly’s New York. I love her store, she has such an amazing curation of homeware.

2. What are your favourite New York-based brands?
I’m a big Khaite and The Row woman. I also love Thom Browne, Christopher John Rogers and Bode.

3. What is your favourite restaurant to visit in New York?
Lure Fishbar is one of my all-time favorites downtown, I’ve been going there for years during market weeks.

My City… with Lori Hirshleifer

(Image credit: Future)

4. Where would you recommend people go for drinks with friends?
The Polo Bar for martinis. It's not off the beaten path but it’s so New York - I love it.

5. What is your secret hotspot/locals-only recommendation?
Broome Street Bar, still one of my favourite burgers.

6. What is the one place you recommend people visit in New York?
The Guggenheim Museum is a must for anyone who hasn’t been before. I just love spending time there and then wandering into the park.

7. What is your favourite Instagrammable spot?
Bemelmans Bar is such an amazing room! They also make an incredible martini.

New York City by Lori Hirshleifer

(Image credit: Future/@lorihirshleifer)

8. What are six essential products to pack for New York?

Chanel Hydra Beauty Micro SÉrum LÈvres Intense Hydrating Replenishing Tube 11ml
Chanel Hydra Beauty

Lip balm is a must for me, I love the Chanel Hydra Beauty Micro Serum.

The Row Margaux bag
The Row Margaux

A bag to fit everything in it! I’m still loving my Margaux bag by The Row.

Belkin 20k 3-Port Portable Power Bank
Portable Power Bank

I always need a portable phone charger for fashion week.

Astaire Flat (womens)
Bottega Veneta Astaire

Some comfortable flats, I’m loving these chunky Bottega Veneta loafers.

Boxy Leather Jacket (womens)
Boxy Leather Jacket

I always need a jacket, I love this leather jacket from Magda Butrym.

The Mini Hydration Hair Set
Hydration Hair Set

I have pretty stubborn hair, so I love travelling with my own hair products. The Crown Affair products work really well with my hair’s natural texture.

Sofia Piza
Sofia Piza
Fashion Writer

Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. 

Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless. 

Latest