My City… with Lori Hirshleifer

Introducing our new franchise, My City, for which we ask people of note to share their favourite addresses in cities around the world. In honour of New York Fashion Week, we thought of no one better than New York-based buying extraordinaire Lori Hirshleifer. Here, co-owner of one the city’s most opulent luxury clothing retail dynasty shares her top places to eat, drink, and shop.

(Image credit: Future)

1. What is your favourite place to shop in New York?

There’s a pharmacy on the Upper West Side called Apthorp. It has the best hair accessories, brushes, everything. I love going there when I go to the city. My son also took me to Beverly’s New York. I love her store, she has such an amazing curation of homeware.

2. What are your favourite New York-based brands?

I’m a big Khaite and The Row woman. I also love Thom Browne, Christopher John Rogers and Bode.

3. What is your favourite restaurant to visit in New York?

Lure Fishbar is one of my all-time favorites downtown, I’ve been going there for years during market weeks.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Where would you recommend people go for drinks with friends?

The Polo Bar for martinis. It's not off the beaten path but it’s so New York - I love it.



5. What is your secret hotspot/locals-only recommendation?

Broome Street Bar, still one of my favourite burgers.



6. What is the one place you recommend people visit in New York?

The Guggenheim Museum is a must for anyone who hasn’t been before. I just love spending time there and then wandering into the park.



7. What is your favourite Instagrammable spot?

Bemelmans Bar is such an amazing room! They also make an incredible martini.

8. What are six essential products to pack for New York?

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors