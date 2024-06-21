Trust me: these retro Adidas trainers are the new Sambas

We can all agree that we're a bit over the Adidas Samba trainers (I don't blame Rishi - at all), and while the Adidas SL72 is having a bit of a moment (endorsed by the likes of Shakira and Bella Hadid), there's a new retro sneaker taking over.

According to LTK, the Adidas Originals Gazelle has been the most bought trainer this week, in red to be precise, and searches for it have gone up 200%. And if you don't already own it in this trendy colourway, chances are you own the style already.

Now a bit of fashion history for you. While Adidas Originals, the trendier offshoot of Adidas, was first launched back in 1997, the first model of the Gazelle was created in 1960 and called 'Rom' in a nod to the Rome Olympics of that year.

It was renamed and re-imagined in suede, with the addition of those iconic three stripes, in 1966, and would soon become a cult trainer.

It's easy to see their appeal: they are slimline and paired-back enough to work for any occasion, and comfy of course.

As a self-confessed trainer I must admit even I own a pair in burgundy, which I've worn on repeat for several years.

So, how do you style it for Spring/Summer 2024? Firstly, you invest in a red pair, the colour of the season.

Secondly, you take your cue from influencers of course. The vibe is very much to lean into the hue and nod to it throughout your outfit. Creative Director Perrie Sian (main image, left) opted red and white striped shorts and a t-shirt with hers, while Frankie Bridge (middle) styled her kicks with wide leg denim jeans and a cream and red crochet top and a red bag.

Or, you can let your Adidas Originals Gazelles do all the talking and keep the rest of your look monochrome, like Brit Harvey (right) with her black mini dress and bag. Style note: pairing your kicks with tennis socks is the perfect homage to the trainers' origins.

Ready to put your own spin on them? Here's where you can buy them in red, as well as some other gorgeous colourways.