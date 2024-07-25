I'm a shopping expert, and I know these shoes are set to triumph as the hot new retro trainers

I want them all

If the past few months have taught us anything, it's that a great pair of trainers will become one of your most hardworking pairs of shoes during British summer. From adidas' trendy styles to Onitsuka Tiger's cult-favourite Mexico 66 trainers, there's plenty to say about the timeless appeal that comes with retro trainers.

Of course, with the 2024 Paris Olympic Games just a few days away, it's no surprise that we're pulling out all of our stops and embracing athleisure in its full force. So, if you're stuck in a rut and wondering how to style your football jersey post-Euros or just looking to invest in comfortable yet elevated trainers, we have the perfect pair for you.

Enter Anthropologie x Gola's latest collaboration. Known for its unparalleled British heritage, Gola has been in production since the early 1900s, serving as a go-to trainer brand in and out of sports pitches. Most recently, the brand's cult classic designs have skyrocketed for the resurgence of its hero styles.

Anthropologie x Gola collaboration

Although Gola had already been stocked exclusively at Anthropologie, the collaboration includes some of the brand's hero styles plus an exclusive collection of elevated leisurewear. Among the 29 pieces, you can expect two UK-exclusive trainers to celebrate the worldwide collaboration, plus baby tees, shorts, jackets, and socks.

The enduring appeal lies within its effortless colourway that celebrates the long-standing relationship between fashion and sports. Celebrating retro trainer designs mixed with traditional football boots, all whilst celebrating Anthropologie's modern feminine aesthetic.

With styles continuing to drop, there are plenty of pieces that are already toppling our wish list. Below, find your top picks to shop now and love forever.

Shop the collection

Gola x Anthropologie Stadium Trainers

Gola for Anthropologie Elan Suede Trainers

Gola Torpedo Trainers

Gola Elan Suede Trainers
Gola x Anthropologie Hat Trick Windbreaker

Gola x Anthropologie Runner Cropped Baby T-Shirt
Gola x Anthropologie Floral Embroidered Baseball Cap

Gola x Anthropologie Shoulder Bag

Gola x Anthropologie Layer Up Mini Dress
Gola x Anthropologie Corsa Jogger Sweatpants
Sofia Piza
Fashion Writer

Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. 

Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless. 

