Zimmermann AW24: Volume, but not as you know it

At Zimmermann, volume was the order of the day, with billowing fabrics, ruffled detailing and oversized sleeves taking centre stage. And, while the brand’s prerequisite floral prints of course made an appearance, the maximalist shapes were not confined to their usual iterations, giving the autumn winter collection a sense of bold excitement.

The collection

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Floral gowns stood together with leather bomber jackets, mob wife-inspired leopard prints and jewel toned sequins, elevating the soft boho styling to unexpected new places.

It’s these unexpected pieces that left the Marie Claire team most enamored. From the ice white sequin column gown to the statement fuzzy jumpsuit and jewel toned suiting, each piece felt like its own fashion moment, begging you to find an occasion luxurious enough to wear it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alongside these statement pieces however stood wardrobe staples elevated to the next level. For a twist on the simple shirt, the classic button down was juxtaposed with crystal detailing while cosy cable knit jumpers hit new proportions with balloon sleeves and oversized roll necks. Denim also took to the catwalk, in the form of utility style jackets and boilersuits creating an interesting contrast to the glamour surrounding it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now onto the accessories. As at Isabel Marant last week, leopard print tights were a staple, cementing the prints return to the mainstream. At Zimmermann, they were layered under satin mini dresses as well as matching leopard print gowns, showing just how versatile the bold accessory can be.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One thing's for sure, this collection really does have something for everyone and I'm sure we'll be seeing pieces everywhere, from the red carpet to effortless street style looks in no time at all. Bravo!

The FROW

Celebrities and influencers, including Olivia Palermo, Amelia Gething, Eleanor Tomlinson and Bettina Looney looked on as the models took to the catwalk. Other big names included Tamu McPherson, Valentina Ferragni and Thylane Blondeau.

(Image credit: Getty Images)