Zimmermann AW24: Volume, but not as you know it
Ruffles re-imagined
At Zimmermann, volume was the order of the day, with billowing fabrics, ruffled detailing and oversized sleeves taking centre stage. And, while the brand’s prerequisite floral prints of course made an appearance, the maximalist shapes were not confined to their usual iterations, giving the autumn winter collection a sense of bold excitement.
The collection
Floral gowns stood together with leather bomber jackets, mob wife-inspired leopard prints and jewel toned sequins, elevating the soft boho styling to unexpected new places.
It’s these unexpected pieces that left the Marie Claire team most enamored. From the ice white sequin column gown to the statement fuzzy jumpsuit and jewel toned suiting, each piece felt like its own fashion moment, begging you to find an occasion luxurious enough to wear it.
Alongside these statement pieces however stood wardrobe staples elevated to the next level. For a twist on the simple shirt, the classic button down was juxtaposed with crystal detailing while cosy cable knit jumpers hit new proportions with balloon sleeves and oversized roll necks. Denim also took to the catwalk, in the form of utility style jackets and boilersuits creating an interesting contrast to the glamour surrounding it.
Now onto the accessories. As at Isabel Marant last week, leopard print tights were a staple, cementing the prints return to the mainstream. At Zimmermann, they were layered under satin mini dresses as well as matching leopard print gowns, showing just how versatile the bold accessory can be.
One thing's for sure, this collection really does have something for everyone and I'm sure we'll be seeing pieces everywhere, from the red carpet to effortless street style looks in no time at all. Bravo!
The FROW
Celebrities and influencers, including Olivia Palermo, Amelia Gething, Eleanor Tomlinson and Bettina Looney looked on as the models took to the catwalk. Other big names included Tamu McPherson, Valentina Ferragni and Thylane Blondeau.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
-
Why Thomas Kingston's death is 'particularly upsetting' for Prince William
Thomas tragically died in February at the age of 45
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Miley Cyrus was 'fully aware' of sister Noah's relationship with Dominic Purcell, source claims
Cyrus family relationships are fraught right now
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Colin Firth's thirst trap Pride and Prejudice shirt just sold for £25k at auction
Someone bought the now dry shirt for an eye-watering amount
By Jadie Troy-Pryde