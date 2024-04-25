The enduring appeal of a cult designer item is truly exceptional. Whether it's the most coveted bag of the season or an iconic wardrobe basic, the concept of it is truly enticing. Over the years, we have noticed designer brands gain significant recognition for their one-of-a-kind designs and selected staples that become true must-haves.

From Loewe's sunglasses to Chanel's dad sandals, the list is endless when it comes to these coveted items that are sure to be worth the investment. And the best part is, it doesn't take much to spot them. Just have a quick glance over your Instagram feed or Tik Tok 'For You' page to spot these investment-worthy pieces. Think Taylor Swift wearing that Clip Peppiatt dress or Jennifer Lawrence's love for an overflowing Margaux bag by The Row. One thing is for sure: all of these pieces are as elegant, as they are classic.

Now, we understand if it may seem a little overwhelming as we truly are spoilt for choice when cherry-picking the top designer pieces that have reached cult status. Thankfully, we have turned to industry experts to give their specialist insight on which top pieces are worth investing in this season.

According to Libby Page, market director at Net-A-Porter, Spring/Summer 2024 is coming in strong with inspiration from the 1980s subculture, The New Romantics. "This places fashion, femininity, and strength at the forefront. Brands applied their own DNA, and designers injected a modern refinement to these ethereal pieces; we love Alaïa’s form-fitting, concealing yet revealing dress in delicate baby pink .”

“We are seeing minuscule shorts, such as this pair from Khaite – we can’t help but notice the hems rising higher and higher. The balance of these hemlines with the resurgence of flat shoes nods to the preppy undertone that came through from the Spring/Summer 2024 collections.”

Over on the global luxury e-commerce platform Mytheresa, we spoke to Richard Johnson, the Chief Commercial and Sustainability Officer, who has noted key popular pieces across accessories, footwear, and ready-to-wear.

"The standout cult items of the season seem to gravitate towards non-apparel categories, exemplified by pieces like The Row's Margaux bag, which epitomizes cult status. With such limited stock that quickly sells out upon release, acquiring one becomes a stroke of luck, elevating owners to cult membership. Additionally, the premium price tag of these items only adds to their allure," says Johnson.

"In the realm of footwear, Alaïa ballet flats reign supreme, embodying this cult sentiment within the shoe category. Looking ahead to ready-to-wear, the aviator leather jacket emerges as the anticipated cult piece for the upcoming season. Brands such as Saint Laurent, Loewe, and Khaite offer ultimate luxe options, while more accessible styles can be found at newcomers like Nour Hammour, recently introduced to Mytheresa."

Shop designer cult items

Alaïa Patent Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats £650 at Net-A-Porter There is no denying Alaïa's ballet flats have quickly become one of the must-have shoes of 2024. From embellished detailing, to fishtail designs and specs of colour, there really is an Alaïa flat style for everyone.

The Row Half Moon Small Leather Shoulder Bag £ 1,290 at Mytheresa The Row has quickly gained icon status amongst the fashion set, with their classic handbag, the Margaux, dubbed the 'new Birkin'. It is no wonder it remains sold out, but not to worry if you're looking at investing in a bag from the brand, its equally as iconic leather shoulder bag, the Half Moon bag, is still in stock, so act fast.

Loewe Puzzle Fold Tote in raffia £1,350 at Loewe Loewe handbags are almost certainly an instant hit. Over the years, we have adored the Puzzle and Flamenco bags, but now it's all about large Puzzle in Rafia. This version is the perfect addition for a capsule summer wardrobe pair with linen trousers and midi skirts, you can't go wrong.

Triomphe Oversized Square-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses £440 at Net-A-Porter Classic, lightweight, and super chic: Celine's Triomphe sunglasses feature a classic shape that serves as an homage to Celine's classic Triomphe logo.

Gucci Horsebit Leather Platform Loafers In Sweet Chestnut £ 1,060 at Mytheresa The Gucci horesbit design has been around since the 1950s. Inspired by Guccio Gucci's love for equestrian motifs, the emblem has been throughout for multiple seasons across bags, shoes, and clothing alike. Its latest design features the brand's horsebit buckle on XL platform loafers, talk about chic.

Burberry Check Triangle Bikini £ 450 at Mytheresa Why not take some inspo out of Barry Keoghan's recent Coachella look and opt for a throwback monogram bikini this season? Channel your inner early 00's Beyoncé in the infamous "Bonnie and Clyde" music video and invest in this cool-girl approved trendy bikini.

Maison Margiela Tabi Satin Ballerina Shoes £720 at Farfetch Maison Margiela's iconic Tabi split-toe shoes have been a favourite amongst the fashion sort since its debut in 1989. Since then, they have been introduced as trainers, boots, loafers, and, most recently, flats. These pink satin Tabi ballerinas are the perfect summer shoe for those looking to invest in a cult-favourite style that will last you for many seasons to come.

Chloé Large Woody Basket Tote £650 at Ssense Chloé's raffia tote is the perfect summer bag to invest on for summer holidays and beyond, especially with the current boho style resurgence.

Khaite Shellar Shearling-Trimmed Leather Jacket £ 3,980 at Mytheresa As noted by our experts, it's no surprise that Khaite's leatherwear is having a moment. From their micro mini shorts to their classic jackets, these investments are sure to see you through season after season.

The Frankie Shop Maesa Asymmetric Woven Vest £170 at Net-A-Porter The Frankie Shop's tailoring is all things impeccable, chic, and comfortable. Just last year, the brand's oversized boxy blazer became a viral sensation across It-girls and celebrities alike. This waistcoat iteration is the brand's next staple that is bound to take over your social feed asap.

Bottega Veneta White Sardine Leather Top Handle Bag £2,510 at Browns From the Jodie to the Cassette, Bottega Veneta's handbags have quickly reached cult status. Its latest iteration? The Sardine bag. Featuring the brand's classic curved silhouette with a gold metal rod handle, this bag screams It-girl approved.

Paco Rabanne Embellished Semi-Sheer Miniskirt £ 987 at Mytheresa Paco Rabanne's chainmail designs perfectly honour the designer's 1960s Space Age designs. From handbags to dresses and skirts, the disc paillette detailing is a truly iconic element of the brand's modern designs.

Alemais + Alan Berry Rhys Samaki Printed Organic Cotton-Twill Mini Dress £375 at Net-A-Porter A contemporary brand with artisanal focus, Alemais, is an Australian brand that fuses historical references with modern designs. Collaborating with Argentinian artist, Alan Berry Rhys. Made from organic cotton and featuring drawings inspired by vintage postcards, the Samaki mini dress is the perfect fun dress for summer.

JW Anderson Fisherman Embossed Leather Sandals £635 at Net-a-Porter JW Anderson's designs span across sleek staples and whimsical statement pieces. Many of which, have reached cult status and gained momentum across the industry and beyond. Having an incredible array of shoes, JW Anderson's sandals and mules are unlike any others. These fisherman sandal variations are elegant, trendy, and totally worth the investment.

Saint Laurent Tribute Espadrille Wedge Sandals £740 at Net-A-Porter Spring/Summer 2024 has reintroduced classic boho motifs. From flowy skirts, to denim jackets, and the staple wedged sandals, look at Saint Laurent for the perfect pair. Their cult 'Tribute' sandals were first introduced in 2004 and have been reimagined in multiple ways ever since, this modern take is the perfect pairing for your favourite summer dress and cardi combo.