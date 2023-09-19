All the most stylish guests have been wearing these earrings this fashion month officially cementing their cult status

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Every once in a while a piece of jewellery comes around that rockets to cult status out of nowhere. In the 2010’s it was YSL’s Arty ring regularly worn by everyone from the Olsens to Beyonce and Kim Kardashian, in 2018 Celine’s alphabet necklace had us all proudly bearing our initials on our chest. And, this year it seems it’s no different as I’ve been spotting one piece of jewellery everywhere this fashion month. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, it’s Bottega Veneta’s drop earrings.

Launched in late 2022, the style have been in and out of stock more times than I can count, and while you’d think their appeal may have faded by now it seems that’s not the case as they’ve been the go-to earrings to be sporting this fashion month by celebrities, influencers and guests alike, both in New York and London.

Most recently, stylist and influencer Izi Angus opted for the large silver pair to attend the David Koma show in London, while in New York earlier this month Tamara Kalinic also rocked silver while sitting FROW at Khaite.

And while the earrings appeal is undeniable, it’s not without merit. Featuring an organic inspired shape, their minimalist design is both understated while still remaining bold enough to make a statement. Ideal for the current quiet luxury movement the fashion world is obsessed with, it’s no wonder these are the earrings to be seen in this season.

Available in two sizes in both gold and silver, alongside more intricate cut out and coloured designs, there’s a style to suit everyone, but if you do want to get your hands on a pair be prepared to move quickly as they don’t hang around for long. Keep scrolling for all the styles currently in stock right now…