I found the most indulgent self love gifts to treat yourself to this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and while it might be the perfect time to pick up some great gifts—whether for your boyfriend or best friend—it’s also important to show some love to yourself.

Self love gifts are extraordinarily underrated, in my opinion, there's no better time than Valentine’s Day to indulge in a luxurious self-care treat. Most of us would be hard-pressed to think of the last time we treated ourselves to something decadent.

From cashmere socks to luxury skincare, these gifting picks are designed to make you feel cherished and adored. Plus you know these presents won’t go unused or unappreciated—because who knows your gifting tastes better than you do yourself?

Whether you’re keen to treat yourself to a little touch of luxury, a new piece of jewellery or a Valentine's-friendly outfit, we’ve got the perfect gifts from you to you. Keep scrolling to shop them for yourself.

Best self love gifts to treat yourself to

Tartan Blanket Company, Cashmere Socks £37 at Tartan Blanket Co Cashmere socks are both elegant and cosy—the perfect self-care treat, if you ask me. What could feel more Valentine's-appropriate than this dusky pink shade?

Laduree, Pink Intemporel Assorted Macarons £36 at Selfridges Laduree Macarons and self-care go hand in hand—listen, I don't make the rules.

Eve Lom, Cleanser £65 at Lookfantastic Make your winding-down routine feel that bit more luxe thanks to Eve Lom's iconic cleanser. The smell alone will transport you to a serene spa, and the balm itself offers the slip required for an indulgent face massage.

PRAI, Ageless Throat & Decolletage Crème £42 at M&S If you're already a fan of PRAI Beauty's Ageless Throat & Decolletage Crème then you're in luck - the brand has just released a 118ml version, complete with a jade Gua Sha for a soothing massage.

Malin + Goetz, Bergamot Super Candle £159 at Liberty What makes an even better treat than a regular scented candle? A supersized one that's scented with uplifting bergamot, of course. This massive candle will last ages and make a lovely addition to your decor.

Aromatherapy Associates, Discovery Wellbeing Bath and Shower Oil Collection £36 at Lookfantastic Complete the perfect night in, run a soothing bath complete with these luxurious Aromatherapy Associates bath and shower oils.

Loeffler, Randall Ginger Moiré Mary Jane Ballet Flats £215 at Net-a-Porter Had your eye on a pair of Mary Jane flats all winter? Both classic and on-trend, these ones from Loeffler Randall tick all the right boxes.

Barbour, Gosford Quilted Jacket £149 at Barbour If Claudia Winkleman's heritage-core style in The Traitors has had you more hooked than the series itself, you'll probably be on the lookout for a beautiful quilted jacket. This one by way of Barbour is an elevated take on the trend.

Strathberry, Mosaic Nano Bag £395 at Strathberry Strathberry's Mosaic Nano is the perfect crossbody bag. Pair this red shade with grey tailored looks for a classic-yet-on-trend feel.

Fendi, C'mon Nano Leather Bag £695 at eBay And this Fendi C'mon Nano will go with basically everything you own. It's brand new, has an authenticity guarantee and comes at a fraction of the original price.

Paula Rowan, Montserrat Elbow-Length Leather Gloves £190 at Selfridges There's simply nothing more luxurious than slipping on a pair of elbow-length gloves. Enter: this stunning red leather pair from Paula Rowan.

Jimmy Choo, Avenue Mini Shoulder £2,095 at Jimmy Choo And the new-season flower-adorned Avenue from Jimmy Choo will really make a statement. If you want a truly indulgent treat, this is it.

Westman Atelier, Baby Cheeks Blush Stick View at Nordstrom View at NET-A-PORTER View at Cult Beauty Global I own and adore this Westman Atelier blush stick myself. From the smooth, blendable formula to the heavy magnetic packaging that fastens with a satisfying 'click', it's truly a luxe treat.

Fresh, Rose Deep Hydration Sleeping Mask £49 at Fresh Speaking of hydration, this Fresh sleeping mask will leave your skin plump and revitalised come morning.

Issoir, Chloe Silk Top £600 at Issoir Made from 100% 19 momme silk, this pyjama top is the ultimate gift from you to you. Pair it with the matching trousers for a versatile set that can be worn on a night out or for luxuriously lounging around the house.