12 Valentine’s Day outfit ideas for every kind of occasion

Treat yourself to a new outfit this Valentine's Day
Struggling to find the perfect Valentine’s Day outfit? Whether you are celebrating by going out for a fancy dinner with your partner, having a cosy night in with your friends or taking yourself on a nice walk to visit your favourite coffee shop, we’ve got lots of Valentine’s Day outfit inspiration.
There is no better time to treat yourself to some colourful wardrobe additions. This year, we are loving all the pastel pink hues and bright red tones available to shop. We’ve included some of our favourite pieces from designers such as Needle & Thread, Reformation, Strathberry and more. Of course, we had to include some stunning high street finds, think dreamy silk dresses from Mango and cosy wool-blend joggers from H&M. There might even be some satin pyjamas, too.
When it comes to makeup, grab your best red lipstick to finish off your look. Add a spritz of your chosen perfume (this Valentine’s Day we are obsessed with Baccarat Rouge 540 by Maison Francis Kurkdjain) and a generous helping of hairspray and you are ready to step out the door feeling your best.
Valentine’s Day outfit ideas 2022:
Sleeper Saturn Metallic-knit Shirt and Pants Set, £197.57 | Net-A-Porter
Ideal for: A night in with the girls
Have a stylish night in with this Sleeper set from Net-A-Porter. It is knitted with metallic fibres that glitter in the light,
and the shirt features a '70s-style collar and ruffled cuffs that match the flared trousers.
Red Double Breasted Coat, £110 | River Island
Ideal for: A romantic stroll in the park
Make a statement in this tailored red coat from River Island. Pair with your favourite pair of jeans and a pastel pink jumper for the ultimate Valentine's vibe.
Ace Mini Bag, £395 | Strathberry
Ideal for: A date night with your partner
Wherever you decide to go for date night, keep your belongings safe in this limited edition bag by Strathberry. It comes in a soft pink colour palette and features a heart appliqué on the front. The iconic Strathberry bar has been transformed into none other than Cupid’s arrow.
Kenzi Dress, £218 | Reformation
Ideal for: Meeting the family
If your other half is taking you to meet the family this Valentine's Day, win them over in this Reformation dress. It features a babydoll fit with an empire waist and a full skirt. We recommended pairing with tights and boots to keep warm.
Rosie Lace Ballerina Skirt, £360 | Needle & Thread
Ideal for: An evening at the theatre
When we think of Valentine's Day, we immediately think of Needle & Thread. Their statement fabrics and romantic designs are perfect for dressing up, and this ballerina skirt is no exception.
Cable-knit Wool-blend Joggers, £29.99 | H&M
Ideal for: A day of self-care
We think everyone should enjoy a self-care day this Valentine's Day. Whether it's running a bath, doing a facemask or sitting down to read a good book, make sure you are comfy in these cute wool-blend joggers from H&M.
Mach & Mach Double Bow Silk Satin Pumps, £966 | LuisaViaroma
Ideal for: Dinner and drinks
Have you ever seen such a beautiful shoe? With its pink satin finish, bow detail and micro crystal embellishment, this shoe will elevate any outfit in an instant.
Heart revere and shorts set, £35 | Boux Avenue
Ideal for: A movie marathon
If you are staying in with your partner this year, make sure to do it in style. These satin pyjamas by Boux Avenue come in a stretch fabric for a comfier fit and have the cutest pink heart design.
Silk Slip Dress, £199.99 | Mango
Ideal for: A night out with friends
Heading out on the town this Valentine's Day? Pair this 100% silk slip dress with your favourite heels for an outfit to remember.
Hopsack Wool Blazer, £135 | Arket
Ideal for: A Valentine's Day brunch
If you've got yourself a breakfast date, you can't go wrong with a blazer. Pair this bright, wool number by Arket with loose-fitting jeans and trainers for the perfect off-duty look.
Cropped Fuzzy Cardigan, £75 | & Other Stories
Ideal for: A cinema date
Keep yourself warm and cosy at the cinema in this cropped fuzzy cardigan by & Other Stories. It features a fitted silhouette with a V-neck and a button closure.
Scuff Sis Slipper, £85 | UGG
Ideal for: Making dinner at home
Staying at home but still want to look cute? You can't go wrong with these fluffy UGG slippers.