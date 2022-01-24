12 Valentine’s Day outfit ideas for every kind of occasion

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Treat yourself to a new outfit this Valentine's Day

Struggling to find the perfect Valentine’s Day outfit? Whether you are celebrating by going out for a fancy dinner with your partner, having a cosy night in with your friends or taking yourself on a nice walk to visit your favourite coffee shop, we’ve got lots of Valentine’s Day outfit inspiration.

There is no better time to treat yourself to some colourful wardrobe additions. This year, we are loving all the pastel pink hues and bright red tones available to shop. We’ve included some of our favourite pieces from designers such as Needle & Thread, Reformation, Strathberry and more. Of course, we had to include some stunning high street finds, think dreamy silk dresses from Mango and cosy wool-blend joggers from H&M. There might even be some satin pyjamas, too.

When it comes to makeup, grab your best red lipstick to finish off your look. Add a spritz of your chosen perfume (this Valentine’s Day we are obsessed with Baccarat Rouge 540 by Maison Francis Kurkdjain) and a generous helping of hairspray and you are ready to step out the door feeling your best.

Valentine’s Day outfit ideas 2022: