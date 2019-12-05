Struggling to find the perfect Secret Santa gift?

It happens: you pull a name out of a Santa hat and the doom sets in. The price limit’s been set and everyone else is gushing over the perfect gift they’re going to get for their secret Santa as the deadline ticks ever closer. If you’re struggling for inspiration, we’ve put an edit together of our favourite Secret Santa gifts from laugh out loud gag presents to sophisticated treats for the boss without a sense of humour.

Secret Santa Gift Ideas

If you’re buying something for your friendship group, everything’s on the table. Whatever your budget, there’s everything from affordable beauty gifts for the makeup guru through to a slightly more luxurious Cowshed mood discovery set. Gag gifts are always a great shout and the Trump candle as well as the aubergine bauble had us giggling in the office when we came across them.

It’s trickier ground finding the perfect Secret Santa gift for the office, as one over the top gag gift could definitely put somebody off. Unless you know your person really well, it’s best to err on the side of caution and we’ve sourced some absolute crowd pleasers: a gorgeous reusable mug, chocolate treats and some home pieces to up their shelfie game.

Are you still in the gift giving spirit? We’ve got even more present inspiration in our Christmas gifts for her, Christmas gifts for him, Christmas gifts for mum and Christmas gifts for dad edits. Just – uh – don’t break the bank.

Benefit Gimme Brow Stocking Stuffer £11

Give the gift of natural, fuller and mega on fleek brows.

This delicious cake mix is destined for those lazy January days. When Christmas blues have struck and you’re home alone one cold Sunday night, can you think of anything quite as comforting as a mug full of warm cookie? I thought not.

This scientifically proven neck support with adjustable fastening is going to be any jet-setter’s new best friend.

Christmas means sparkles, lots of them.

Some might say chocolate is a cop out but when it’s a cute Santa and can be personalised, does this argument still stand? Delicious, adorable and suited to just about everyone (probably best opting for soap if they have a lactose allergy mind you.)

Have you ever just wished something to just melt away into a puddle of nothingness? Your wish is our command.

A lovely personalised gift for the colleague you just don’t know what to buy for Christmas.