Struggling to find the perfect Secret Santa gift?
It happens: you pull a name out of a Santa hat and the doom sets in. The price limit’s been set and everyone else is gushing over the perfect gift they’re going to get for their secret Santa as the deadline ticks ever closer. If you’re struggling for inspiration, we’ve put an edit together of our favourite Secret Santa gifts from laugh out loud gag presents to sophisticated treats for the boss without a sense of humour.
Secret Santa Gift Ideas
If you’re buying something for your friendship group, everything’s on the table. Whatever your budget, there’s everything from affordable beauty gifts for the makeup guru through to a slightly more luxurious Cowshed mood discovery set. Gag gifts are always a great shout and the Trump candle as well as the aubergine bauble had us giggling in the office when we came across them.
It’s trickier ground finding the perfect Secret Santa gift for the office, as one over the top gag gift could definitely put somebody off. Unless you know your person really well, it’s best to err on the side of caution and we’ve sourced some absolute crowd pleasers: a gorgeous reusable mug, chocolate treats and some home pieces to up their shelfie game.
Are you still in the gift giving spirit? We’ve got even more present inspiration in our Christmas gifts for her, Christmas gifts for him, Christmas gifts for mum and Christmas gifts for dad edits. Just – uh – don’t break the bank.
Benefit Gimme Brow Stocking Stuffer £11
Give the gift of natural, fuller and mega on fleek brows.
Hobbycraft Bakedin Chocolate Cookie Mug Cake, £3.90
This delicious cake mix is destined for those lazy January days. When Christmas blues have struck and you’re home alone one cold Sunday night, can you think of anything quite as comforting as a mug full of warm cookie? I thought not.
TRTL Travel pillow, £24.95
This scientifically proven neck support with adjustable fastening is going to be any jet-setter’s new best friend.
Eyeko Galactic Lid Gloss Look Fantastic, £15
Christmas means sparkles, lots of them.
Thorntons Milk Chocolate Santa, £5
Some might say chocolate is a cop out but when it’s a cute Santa and can be personalised, does this argument still stand? Delicious, adorable and suited to just about everyone (probably best opting for soap if they have a lactose allergy mind you.)
Donald Trump wax candlle, £9.60
Have you ever just wished something to just melt away into a puddle of nothingness? Your wish is our command.
Hobbycraft LED Letter A Wood Slice tree bauble, £4
A lovely personalised gift for the colleague you just don’t know what to buy for Christmas.
Aubergine Christmas bauble, £4.50
Time to modernise your Christmas tree with 2019's favourite emoji. All hail the aubergine.
This Works bedtime essentials, £10
Give the gift of sleep this Christmas with this adorable set of essential oils. Yes, please.
Still Friends: 25 Years of the TV Show That Defined an Era, £12.99
Filled with exclusive interviews with the show's leading actors, this is the ultimate book for any Friends addict.
e.l.f Need It Nude eyeshadow palette, £10
Cruelty free and vegan, this nude palette is gorgeous spectrum of beige, gold and brown.
Craft Beer Soap, £3.20
Not quite sure what to get your male colleague? Try this for an inventive and affordable Secret Santa idea.
Alphabet glass, £5
A personalised pressie that's classy and totally appropriate for your office Secret Santa.
Not On The High Street personalised star sign constellation foil print, £6.40
We love these star sign prints. Made in Britain and tailored to your horoscope, how lovely.
Stojo coral pink collapsable cup, £12
Within the price limit and environmentally conscious, an easy win for this year's Secret Santa.
Cowshed mood discovery set, £16
Each shower gel made to suit your every mood, you'll find active, replenish, indulge, awake. and relax. Ideal.
Clarins festiveprime and pout cracker, £10
Clarins beauty products in a festive cracker? Perfect.
‘Twas The Nightshift Before Christmas, £9.99
From the award-winning author Adam Kay, this book is the perfect insight into life as a medic over Christmas.
Smith and Sinclair F.I.Z.Z Passion fruit cocktail bomb, £6
Add pazazz to any drink with these yummy cocktail bombs.
Oliver Bonas RuPaul wisdom book, £6.99
Containing some of Ru's fiercest advice, learn how to sissy that walk, sashay and shante this book of pure sass.
Reindeer tiddly pot, £2
Drops of caramel chocolate, yum.
Lash alert mascara, £19
I would not complain if this was my Secret Santa. Award winning lashes for Christmas - thank you.