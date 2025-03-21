This is the chic jacket trend the fashion set can't stop wearing this season

Introducing the drawstring jacket

Influencers wearing drawstring leather jackets
(Image credit: @flaviastuttgen @nlmarilyn @masteramas)
After a long, cold winter, we wouldn't blame you if you, like us, are ready to shed your puffer jackets and winter coats for a lighter outerwear option. From classic options like barn jackets and trench coats, there is an option for everyone.

However, a new classic is at the top of the fashion set's mind: the drawstring jacket. Seen on the Spring/Summer 2025 runways at Miu Miu and Gucci, this elevated jacket features drawstring detailing on the bodice.

While some brands are sticking to a classic approach by leaving the drawstring at the hemline, others are reinterpreting traditional silhouettes by simply adding a drawstring at the waist for a peplum effect.

The appeal of this look comes as no surprise, as cinched-in silhouettes have been a sartorial hit amongst the industry through classic shirting and blazers for a couple of months now, paving the way for these details to start appearing on our outerwear.

Drawstring leather jacket

(Image credit: @tijanserena)

Easy to style and a great option for daily use, drawstring jackets come in various different colours, textures, and fabrics. From leather to glossy PVC, the choice is yours. Simply add a pair of 90s straight-leg jeans, flats, and a sleek handbag to complete the look.

Below, we have rounded up our top investment styles for the new season.

Shop drawstring jackets

Sofi Drawstring Leather Bomber Jacket
All Saints
Sofi Drawstring Leather Bomber Jacket

Made from 100% leather, All Saint's Sofi leather bomber comes in three different colours in a relaxed yet chic silhouette.

Aiman Jacket
Nanushka
Aiman Jacket

Featuring a satin finish, this Nanushka jacket holds its drawstring detailing at the hemline for those who are not ready to commit to the peplum effect.

Jacket Malou
Ba&sh
Jacket Malou

Coming in a glossy wine colourway, pair this jacket with black cargos and sandal heels for a day to night look.

Calvin Klein Toggle Waisted Jacket, Humus
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Toggle Waisted Jacket, Humus

Looking for a spring option? This Calvin Klein cropped cinched jacket comes in a soft cream colour just in time for Spring.

Synca Faux Leather Jacket
ESSE Studios
Synca Faux Leather Jacket

A great option for the minimalists who opt for a simple yet chic take on the drawstring jacket trend.

Arlo Jacket
Cecilie Bahnsen
Arlo Jacket

Fusing sportswear with everyday pieces, this Cecilie Bahnsen jacket features a muted floral motif throughout for some extra drama.

Sofia Piza
Sofia Piza
Fashion Writer

Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.

Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.

When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.

