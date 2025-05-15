Gucci Cruise 2026: An Archival Exploration of Decades Gone By

So long, quiet luxury, maximalist fashion is firmly back, as cemented by the just-shown Gucci Cruise 2026 collection. Think primary colour palettes, eye-catching prints and unapologetically oversized silhouettes provided by a plethora of shoulder pads.

Taking place on the 15th May, the luxury label returned to Florence, the birthplace of the brand in 1921, to present its yearly Cruise collection - the final by team Gucci before Demna Gvasalia starts his role as Creative Director in July. More specifically, to Palazzo Settimanni, a 15th-century building Gucci recently transformed into a brand archive. And it’s this archival inspiration that could easily be spied in every element of the show.

(Image credit: Gucci)

Opening with a look that set the tone for the collection—a studded leather mini skirt, monogrammed tights (yes, we’re back to loving a logo, more on that below), lace, fur and a flash of purple via the shoes—it was clear that subtlety wasn’t on the agenda. And it only got bolder from there.

As we’re reminded of Gucci’s vast archive, expect elements of late-2000s indie sleaze style, 80s office-core (plenty of power suits and statement prints), touches of 70s bohemian ruffles and heritage Florence fabrics, including rich velvets, silk and lace. All combining to feel equal parts nostalgic and new.

(Image credit: Gucci)

Tailored trousers, pencil skirts and boxy blazers spoke to the ongoing corpcore trend, but they came styled with extra-large accessories, most notably standout earrings, adding a playful touch to polished workwear. Even the more muted colourways were offset by more daring design details—a ruffled blouse or extravagant necktie. And, again, there was no missing the classic Gucci monogram.

Yet while the interlocking GG motif remains much unchanged from decades past, the graphic single G is reinvented. Here, you’ll see it stamped on belt buckles, inlays and the heels of a number of shoes, while the famous GG takes its place on a new bag design: the Gucci Giglio, which is already available to buy now. This is another homage to the brand’s birthplace, translating to lily in English, a symbol of Florence.

(Image credit: Gucci)

Out of the office and into eveningwear, the opulence continued with feathers, fur and lace aplenty, as well as a floor-length plunge neck sequinned gown that’s sure to be spied on the red carpet very soon. Plus, a new high jewellery collection created in collaboration with Pomellato is seeded throughout the show.

The notes to take away? Bold styling choices inspired by decades past and a new Italian word to add to our dictionaries: sprezzatura. This roughly translates to effortless grace, or ‘the perfectly imperfect, a studied effortlessness,’ according to the Gucci show notes, and it forms an integral part of the brand aesthetic. Here’s hoping we can all recreate it.