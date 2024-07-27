British summer not living up to it's name? Here’s what to wear to the office when it’s raining

Please allow me to be extremely British for a second because we need to talk about the weather. As I write this, I can hear the rain falling, not in a light summer rom-com inspired shower, but a full on downpour…in July. By comparison yesterday, I was sitting outside on the balcony baking in a swimsuit and of course complaining it was far too hot. How naive I was.

It’s because of these, let’s call them temperamental, changes in weather that I felt compelled to write this article because when it’s hot and humid when you head to the office but raining by lunchtime, it can be tricky to know what to wear. Plus, I don’t know about you, but during the summer months I will do everything in my power to keep wearing my summer wardrobe no matter the forecast. Even if that means pairing them with an autumnal knit or introducing some clever layering to make them acceptable for the UK weather.

For inspiration on how to navigate dressing for the office during these changeable times, I of course turned to some of my favourite influencers because, sartorially speaking, we’re all in this together. Thankfully they did not disappoint, turning out some really great looks, sure to reduce the chances of any morning outfit meltdowns when you check your weather app, while still tapping into the summer dressing mood. Keep scrolling to see (and shop) the looks for yourself…

1. Introduce clever layers

Thandi is a pro at stylish corporate dressing so of course she was my first port of call for inspiration on what to wear to the office when it's raining. This smart layered look is the perfect example of how to re-work your summer staples on chilly days as by layering a smart shirt underneath she adds extra coverage without the need for a bulky coat or jacket.

2. Rework a mini

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Want to get more fashion miles out of your favourite mini skirt? Make it office appropriate by pairing it with a simple knit and sleek slingbacks. Plus, if you want to be prepared for if the sun does make an appearance, you can also layer a cami top or ribbed tank underneath your jumper so you'll have a lighter look ready to go.

3. Make boots summer appropriate

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If this weather has you wondering if you can wear boots in the summer, you most definitely can. Follow this look from Anna Schürrle and pair your boots with staple summer pieces, like a white cotton dress, to make them warm weather appropriate.

4. Go for light linen

(Image credit: @brittanybathgate)

If you want to stay covered without overheating, it's important to think about the fabrics you're wearing. Linen trousers are a great choice as they're light and breathable without showing too much skin. Opt for a tailored style rather than elasticated pair for a more formal feel.

(Image credit: @lisonseb)

If there's a chance of rain, the most important part of your outfit to consider is definitely your footwear. After all, nobody wants to be sloshing about with wet feet all day because they opted for sandals or mesh flats that morning. While I already mentioned boots, if you want something that feels a little more summery, go for leather ballet flats as they still feel perfect for the season without leaving you too open to the elements.

5. Introduce summer knitwear

Sometimes you just have to give in to the weather and come up with ways to still inject the summer feels into your wardrobe while staying cosy. In this case, summer knitwear, and a knit dress in particular, is the way to go. Just go for thin knits in bright colours and prints to still ensure your wardrobe is joy inducing.