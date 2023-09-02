It’s officially knit dress season. These are the chicest styles to shop now to ace transitional dressing
Autumns take on the throw-on-and-go dress
If you’re looking for an easy way to look chic now the season’s changing, you need to add a knit dress to your wardrobe ASAP. Versatile, stylish and above all else in this current changeable weather, cosy, it’s sure to quickly become one of the hardest working items in your capsule wardrobe.
Spotted on the catwalk at Bottega Veneta, Chanel and Fendi as well as all over the high street, knit dresses are a style staple. Whether you opt for a cosy cashmere style, a figure hugging ribbed dress or tap into the sheer trend in an ultra-thin weave, a great knit dress will strike the perfect balance between easy effortless wearing while still looking elevated.
Much like summer’s hero throw-on-and-go dress styles, the knit dress is the autumn/winter equivalent, making getting dressed on cold early mornings or dark autumn nights a breeze. This time around, instead of your summer sandals, switch to block heeled boots or retro-inspired trainers (if you can brave a bare ankle, that is) and you’re good to go.
For added interest, follow the queen of quiet luxury Sofia Richie Grainge and pair a sleek dress silhouette with understated accessories. The addition of a barely-there belt to her asymmetric knit dress, both from Khaite, defines her shape without overpowering the most important piece: the knit dress.
While oversized styles always look chic, the ribbed knit dress reigns supreme for evening occasions. Lana Condor’s bold orange dress by Off White proves why, as it moulds to her shape for a figure-hugging fit. Look for styles that incorporate ribbing into the design, like Lana’s corset style for an expensive feel. Off White is great at this but you can also find more subtle versions from brands like Cult Gaia, Jacquemus and even H&M on the high street.
If ribbed styles aren’t for you, cut-out knit dresses or sheer thinner knits are also a great option for more dressed up occasions. Christopher Esber is currently leading the way with stylish cutouts, and his knitted maxi style is no different. Pair with metallic accessories to complete the look.
As we know, right now the weather isn't always playing ball, but that doesn’t mean you have to ditch your knit dress if the sun does decide to shine. We’d argue sleeveless styles are even more versatile than traditional long sleeve iterations: you can simply add a blazer or boxy jacket if the chill does set in. Lili Reinhart’s nude style is by female-founded Trois The Brand but we’d suggest heading to Skims for something simple yet stylish at an affordable price point.
Scroll down for our edit of the best knit dresses available right now. In fact, they're so good, that if you want to treat yourself to more than one, we won’t blame you.
Shop the best knit dresses
