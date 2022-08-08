Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The statistics don't lie.

Much has been written about the benefits of a minimalist capsule wardrobe. From a perfectly tailored trenchcoat to the most flattering pair of jeans, owning quality basics can make getting dressed in the morning infinitely easier. And while we are of course advocates of timeless classics, it seems that this season wardrobe basics are getting an upgrade. As far as tank tops are concerned, at least.

From Prada to Loewe, over the last few seasons, designers have been re-thinking the humble white tank top, taking the item from an understated staple to a wardrobe hero. Through the addition of logo appliques and embroidery, luxury tank tops have become the must-have item of the summer. You only have to look as far as Instagram for proof, as influencers are regularly putting their logo-emblazoned singlet tops on display.

Loewe was the first brand to hero the staple, sending models down the runway of its Spring/Summer 2022 collection wearing ribbed tank tops embroidered with the brand’s instantly-recognisable anagram logo.

The item was an instant hit, and even landed itself a coveted spot on Lyst’s top 10 hottest products index for Q1 2022. The fashion platform takes into account the social media mentions, searches, sales and page views of more than 8 million items to determine which products are most wanted. A thorough process, indeed!

Prada was next up, displaying a number of vests on its Fall/Winter 2022 catwalk which featured the iconic triangle logo plaque, once reserved for handbags, outwear and leather goods. Of course, it goes without saying that the item instantly topped the wishlists of many fashion devotees.

While some of the designs are already sold out (surprise, surprise) we’ve done our best to track down the designer tank tops still available to buy. But you’ll have to be quick! Shop designer tank tops below.