The statistics don't lie.
Much has been written about the benefits of a minimalist capsule wardrobe. From a perfectly tailored trenchcoat to the most flattering pair of jeans, owning quality basics can make getting dressed in the morning infinitely easier. And while we are of course advocates of timeless classics, it seems that this season wardrobe basics are getting an upgrade. As far as tank tops are concerned, at least.
From Prada to Loewe, over the last few seasons, designers have been re-thinking the humble white tank top, taking the item from an understated staple to a wardrobe hero. Through the addition of logo appliques and embroidery, luxury tank tops have become the must-have item of the summer. You only have to look as far as Instagram for proof, as influencers are regularly putting their logo-emblazoned singlet tops on display.
Loewe was the first brand to hero the staple, sending models down the runway of its Spring/Summer 2022 collection wearing ribbed tank tops embroidered with the brand’s instantly-recognisable anagram logo.
The item was an instant hit, and even landed itself a coveted spot on Lyst’s top 10 hottest products index for Q1 2022. The fashion platform takes into account the social media mentions, searches, sales and page views of more than 8 million items to determine which products are most wanted. A thorough process, indeed!
Prada was next up, displaying a number of vests on its Fall/Winter 2022 catwalk which featured the iconic triangle logo plaque, once reserved for handbags, outwear and leather goods. Of course, it goes without saying that the item instantly topped the wishlists of many fashion devotees.
While some of the designs are already sold out (surprise, surprise) we’ve done our best to track down the designer tank tops still available to buy. But you’ll have to be quick! Shop designer tank tops below.
Triangle-logo cotton-jersey tank top, £650 | Prada
The understated tank top has been given a designer update, thanks to the Prada logo applique fastened at the centre of this wardrobe basic.
Ribbed knit jersey tank top, £690 | Prada
The in-demand item also comes in blue, if you’re feeling like adding a little colour to your wardrobe.
Anagram tank top, £250| Loewe
Loewe’s anagram tank top has been quite hard to track down. It’s still available on the brand’s website, but is sold out virtually everywhere else.
White Logo Print Ribbed Vest Top, £180 | Off-White
A slightly more affordable option, Off-White is also known for its penchant for branded basics. This tank is a perfect example.
Anagram bra top, £225| Loewe
Tank top but make it cropped. This is a shorter version of the coveted Loewe tank top above.
Crescent moon-print vest, £105| Marine Serre
Marrie Serre is known for its logo emblazoned items. Generally, the crescent moon shape is used in an all-over print, but here it’s been pared back to a single logo at the front and centre.
Embroidered ribbed stretch-cotton tank, £250| Loewe
An orange iteration of the Loewe tank. This colour is a statement in itself.