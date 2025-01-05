5 must-have beach outfits to upgrade your winter sun style

January blues are here. It’s cold, dark, and overall drab. Winter in the UK is a force to be reckoned with, and I’m ready to switch out the grey, rainy days for a sun-drenched commute on a golf buggy to breakfast under palm trees. While many may be jetting off to the mountains this time of year for off-piste glamour and cheese fondue, there’s a plethora of sun worshippers who can’t wait until summer to feel the warmth of the sun on their skin – and if I hadn't just given birth to twins, I’d be front of the boarding queue.

If you’re vitamin D deficient and the doctor prescribed you a holiday to sandy shores in the next few months (I’m talking Mexico, the Caribbean, the Maldives or desert favourite Dubai) but have endless knitwear hanging in your wardrobe and your summer dresses packed away under your bed, I’ve done the due diligence of finding the best beach wear out there to wear both now and six months time - whatever your style.

When looking to resort wear labels, the Australians do it best. Zimmermann, SIR The Label, Boteh and ALÉMAIS come out on top with free-spirited fashion routed in coastal chic, whereas South American brands Cala De La Cruz and Farm Rio instantly transport you to the tropics with bold prints and colours. Let’s not forget British brands though – Second Summer, Rat & Boa and Alexandra Miro are a staple in fashionistas’ suitcases.

Of course, it’s a no-brainer that crochet is on the agenda, hailing itself as one of this year’s biggest summer fashion trends. Throw over your swimwear for a day on a yacht, or wear to dinner al fresco with minimalist accessories. Linen should be packed in abundance, just style with salty beach waves and a golden tan. Take style notes from frequent flyer Lucy Williams whose relaxed looks will ensure you master vacation dressing.

So, whether you are planning to lie by the pool sipping on margaritas, explore nearing towns on a Vespa or hop around beach clubs with rosé in hand, here are the best warm-weather winners for a great escape.

THE RELAXED

Think loose-fitting linen, laid-back silhouettes and free-flowing fabrics that will take you from day to night with minimal effort.

Emelia White Linen Wrap Shirt £130 at DISSH It’s a fashion crime not to have a white linen shirt on rotation and this adjustable tie style is more elevated than the usual boyfriend fit.

WITH NOTHING UNDERNEATH The Boxer £60 at WITH NOTHING UNDERNEATH Hot weather styling is easy with a pair of loose-fitting shorts, just throw over a bikini for beach days and add a linen shirt for lunch in town.

Straw Bucket Hat in Natural £68 at Reiss A bucket hat is the ultimate cool-girl aesthetic and gives any outfit a laidback look. They have continued to gain popularity over the last few years and are here to stay for 2025.

Casa Raki Mimi Dress £280 at Casa Raki Simply throw on and go, this linen midi dress is perfect for an uncomplicated daytime look, plus the olive green colour lends itself to jungle environments.

Hunza G Navy stripe swimsuit £175 at Hunza G No vacation wardrobe is complete without a Hunza G swimsuit and this classic one-shoulder style with nautical stripes pairs perfectly with linen shorts and a bucket hat. See next…

Demellier The Capri Tote £295 at Demellier London It’s time to get acquainted with this London-based bag brand. With designs to see you both home and away, their summer-ready basket bags are satorially stylish.

RAILS Emmie Pant in White £168 at RAILS These drawstring linen trousers will allow you to comfortably lounge around on vacation and will be on rotation your entire trip – a good investment.

Deiji Studios Oatmeal Set £229 at Deiji Studios Easily the most versatile matching separates you’ll find, this cool, linen co-ord can be styled a multitude of ways for when suitcase space is limited.

THE MAXIMALIST

Go big or go home, your holiday alter-ego has arrived. Bold colours and prints will certainly have you standing out against tropical backdrops.

PUCCI One-Shoulder Embellished Printed Swimsuit £370 at NET-A-PORTER The beauty of a one-piece swimsuit is being able to wear it as a top, too. Wear this in the daytime with a sarong or in the evening with a silky maxi skirt and statement gold cuff.

SIR THE LABEL The Coastline Low Back Dress £364 at SIR THE LABEL This reversible cover-up allows you to show off your bikini top or add some modesty, effortlessly taking you from beach to bar.

Celine Triomphe 01 Oval Sunglasses £370 at Mytheresa Tortoise and black styles just not cutting it? Go bold with CELINE’s oval style in this warming red shade and add a pair of statement metal earrings to compliment the look.

Missoni Zigzag High-Rise Flared Pants £540 at Mytheresa Missoni has been reigning supreme with resort wear for years thanks to its signature zig zag weave and these lightweight trousers will take your beach club attire to new heights.

Loewe Paulas Ibiza Small Raffia Tote Bag £850 at Mytheresa Loewe reigns supreme when it comes to summer handbag hits and nothing makes more of a statement than their boxy Font Tote in neon green. The sunset pink shade is a real winner too.

Zimmermann Everley Fringed Striped Cotton-Voile Shorts £540 at MYTHERESA If you’re looking for ways to elevate your trusty white tank top, these striped shorts are the answer. Plus, there’s a matching bikini in the collection too.

Cala De La Cruz Paloma Linen Midi Dress $495 at MODA OPERANDI Bold colours? Tick. Lightweight linen? Tick. This warm-weather treasure has everything you could want from a dress and more.

Valentino Vlogo Signature Leather Mules £780 at Mytheresa Leave the flip flops at home, statement slides have entered the chat. If you prefer to stick to statement accessories, pair with a white linen maxi dress and put your best foot forward.

THE MINIMALIST

If you prefer to keep things subtle through colour and shape, these clean-girl pieces will emphasize effortless elegance.

Johanna Ortiz Printed Halter neck Linen Minidress £600 at Mytheresa Monochrome lovers rejoice, this neutral mini dress sticks to the resort wear theme whilst not being overbearing. Simple black sandals will finish the look off nicely.

Away That Day Cannes One Piece In Espresso £195 at Away That Day Simple, elegant and classic best describes this swimsuit from Away That Day. The balconette bra channels old hollywood glamour and the high-leg cut is seriously flattering.

Free People Taking Sides Maxi £108 at FREE PEOPLE A free-flowing maxi dress is the most comfortable option for soaring temperatures. This style gets extra points for having a chic, shirred bodice and backless tie design.

Christopher Esber Orbit Stretch-jersey Maxi Skirt £330 at Net-A-Porter Beautifully draped fashion will take your resort wear to new heights. This fluid maxi skirt with metal hardware will have you sashaying down to sea.

The Ysso Nephele Earrings £340 at The Ysso Greek goddess springs to mind. This Athen’s based brand can do no wrong with their hand-made sustainable designs and this linear pair of gold earrings will elevate even the simplest of outfits.

Adriana Degreas Cutout Kaftan £485 at Mytheresa A kaftan you can wear both to the beach and to dinner is a seriously good investment. Neutral shades keep things classy and allow versatility depending on the occasion.

Loewe Paseo Large Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote £2,250 at Net-a-porter With space for all your beach essentials, Loewe’s leather-trimmed basket bag with gold hardware is top of my wishlist for summer 2025. Sleek, stylish and a modern heirloom in the making.

Reformation Eleni Knit Two Piece £298 at Reformation This sexy two-piece set may show some skin, but the soft cream shade is elegant and easy to dress up. Gold jewellery, tanned skin and open-toe sandals will have you feeling like a sun-kissed goddess.

THE PRINT LOVER

Dress for the paradise you want. Abstract, tropical and floral patterns will get you in the holiday spirit, not that you need an excuse.

Boteh Marseille Damia One Piece £200 at Boteh This Australian brand knows how to do print, and the Marseille swimsuit with a retro paisley pattern deserves a spot in your suitcase, and a spot on the ‘gram. Layer shell jewellery around your neck to complement the look.

ALEMAIS Lula Printed Cotton Crop Top and Lula Printed Cotton Wrap Skirt Visit Site This printed co-ord is effortless for the days you want to feel pulled together. A basket bag and strappy sandals will finish the look for al fresco dining.

Yellow Bananart Side Bow Mini Skirt £220 at Farm Rio Nothing screams tropics more than this banana print wrap skirt. Just pair it with a bikini top and linen shirt to roam the island.

Chloe Silver and Gold-Tone Earrings £640 at Net-a-porter Continuing the tropical theme are these Chloé banana shaped earrings – a fun jewellery extra for those who like to add unexpected elements to their outfits.

Soleil Soleil Square Pareo £70 at SoleilSoleil A multi-purpose beach cover-up is a vacation staple – wear this as a wrap skirt or style into a halter neck top.

Second Summer Bonita Strapless Linen Dress £205 at Second Summer I’ve found the perfect dinner date dress when styled with statement gold earrings and a woven clutch bag, but it’s versatile enough for the daytime too.

Ancient Greek Sandals Eleftheria Leather Sandals £170 at Net-a-porter Balance loud patterns with minimalist accessories to avoid a distasteful print clash. Ancient Greek Sandals signature woven style will work hard in your holiday wardrobe – you may never take them off.

Kivari Margarita Skirt $245 at Kivari This spicy skirt’s playful chilli print is a match made in heaven for Mexican nights sipping margaritas. We recommend buying the matching top too for added drama.

THE TEXTILE QUEEN

Crochet, embroidery and fringing add a playful dimension to holiday dressing without having to work too hard.

Escvdo Marea Crocheted Cotton Maxi Dress £1,105 at NET-A-PORTER Extend summer’s biggest trend, crochet, with this zig zag woven dress boasting unbeatable Peruvian craftsmanship.

Sensi Studio Baby Ombré Basket £241 at Sensi Studio Entirely handmade from toquilla straw, Sensi Studio’s bags are works of art you can rely on for warm weather adventures.

Zulu& Zephyr Shea Organic Cotton Swirl Knit Dress £169 at Tyde London Throw this knit dress over your swimwear for elegant resort dressing that won’t look out of place against turquoise waters.

Tohum Concha Puka Gold-Plated Necklace £275 at Net-a-porter You can’t go on holiday without destination-worthy jewellery. Pack beaded necklaces in abundance and don’t be afraid to layer up. Pearly accents pair particularly well with sandy shores.

Akoia Poppy Set Aqua £252 at Akoia There’s something to be said for handmade pieces and this set is made by female artisans in Bali. The aqua shade deserves a spot on a beach in Thailand.