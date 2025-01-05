5 must-have beach outfits to upgrade your winter sun style
The ultimate packing list for looking stylish on the beach
January blues are here. It’s cold, dark, and overall drab. Winter in the UK is a force to be reckoned with, and I’m ready to switch out the grey, rainy days for a sun-drenched commute on a golf buggy to breakfast under palm trees. While many may be jetting off to the mountains this time of year for off-piste glamour and cheese fondue, there’s a plethora of sun worshippers who can’t wait until summer to feel the warmth of the sun on their skin – and if I hadn't just given birth to twins, I’d be front of the boarding queue.
If you’re vitamin D deficient and the doctor prescribed you a holiday to sandy shores in the next few months (I’m talking Mexico, the Caribbean, the Maldives or desert favourite Dubai) but have endless knitwear hanging in your wardrobe and your summer dresses packed away under your bed, I’ve done the due diligence of finding the best beach wear out there to wear both now and six months time - whatever your style.
When looking to resort wear labels, the Australians do it best. Zimmermann, SIR The Label, Boteh and ALÉMAIS come out on top with free-spirited fashion routed in coastal chic, whereas South American brands Cala De La Cruz and Farm Rio instantly transport you to the tropics with bold prints and colours. Let’s not forget British brands though – Second Summer, Rat & Boa and Alexandra Miro are a staple in fashionistas’ suitcases.
Of course, it’s a no-brainer that crochet is on the agenda, hailing itself as one of this year’s biggest summer fashion trends. Throw over your swimwear for a day on a yacht, or wear to dinner al fresco with minimalist accessories. Linen should be packed in abundance, just style with salty beach waves and a golden tan. Take style notes from frequent flyer Lucy Williams whose relaxed looks will ensure you master vacation dressing.
So, whether you are planning to lie by the pool sipping on margaritas, explore nearing towns on a Vespa or hop around beach clubs with rosé in hand, here are the best warm-weather winners for a great escape.
SHOP THE BEST RESORT WEAR LOOKS
THE RELAXED
Think loose-fitting linen, laid-back silhouettes and free-flowing fabrics that will take you from day to night with minimal effort.
It’s a fashion crime not to have a white linen shirt on rotation and this adjustable tie style is more elevated than the usual boyfriend fit.
Hot weather styling is easy with a pair of loose-fitting shorts, just throw over a bikini for beach days and add a linen shirt for lunch in town.
A bucket hat is the ultimate cool-girl aesthetic and gives any outfit a laidback look. They have continued to gain popularity over the last few years and are here to stay for 2025.
Simply throw on and go, this linen midi dress is perfect for an uncomplicated daytime look, plus the olive green colour lends itself to jungle environments.
No vacation wardrobe is complete without a Hunza G swimsuit and this classic one-shoulder style with nautical stripes pairs perfectly with linen shorts and a bucket hat. See next…
It’s time to get acquainted with this London-based bag brand. With designs to see you both home and away, their summer-ready basket bags are satorially stylish.
These drawstring linen trousers will allow you to comfortably lounge around on vacation and will be on rotation your entire trip – a good investment.
Easily the most versatile matching separates you’ll find, this cool, linen co-ord can be styled a multitude of ways for when suitcase space is limited.
THE MAXIMALIST
Go big or go home, your holiday alter-ego has arrived. Bold colours and prints will certainly have you standing out against tropical backdrops.
The beauty of a one-piece swimsuit is being able to wear it as a top, too. Wear this in the daytime with a sarong or in the evening with a silky maxi skirt and statement gold cuff.
This reversible cover-up allows you to show off your bikini top or add some modesty, effortlessly taking you from beach to bar.
Tortoise and black styles just not cutting it? Go bold with CELINE’s oval style in this warming red shade and add a pair of statement metal earrings to compliment the look.
Missoni has been reigning supreme with resort wear for years thanks to its signature zig zag weave and these lightweight trousers will take your beach club attire to new heights.
Loewe reigns supreme when it comes to summer handbag hits and nothing makes more of a statement than their boxy Font Tote in neon green. The sunset pink shade is a real winner too.
If you’re looking for ways to elevate your trusty white tank top, these striped shorts are the answer. Plus, there’s a matching bikini in the collection too.
Bold colours? Tick. Lightweight linen? Tick. This warm-weather treasure has everything you could want from a dress and more.
Leave the flip flops at home, statement slides have entered the chat. If you prefer to stick to statement accessories, pair with a white linen maxi dress and put your best foot forward.
THE MINIMALIST
If you prefer to keep things subtle through colour and shape, these clean-girl pieces will emphasize effortless elegance.
Monochrome lovers rejoice, this neutral mini dress sticks to the resort wear theme whilst not being overbearing. Simple black sandals will finish the look off nicely.
Simple, elegant and classic best describes this swimsuit from Away That Day. The balconette bra channels old hollywood glamour and the high-leg cut is seriously flattering.
A free-flowing maxi dress is the most comfortable option for soaring temperatures. This style gets extra points for having a chic, shirred bodice and backless tie design.
Beautifully draped fashion will take your resort wear to new heights. This fluid maxi skirt with metal hardware will have you sashaying down to sea.
Greek goddess springs to mind. This Athen’s based brand can do no wrong with their hand-made sustainable designs and this linear pair of gold earrings will elevate even the simplest of outfits.
A kaftan you can wear both to the beach and to dinner is a seriously good investment. Neutral shades keep things classy and allow versatility depending on the occasion.
With space for all your beach essentials, Loewe’s leather-trimmed basket bag with gold hardware is top of my wishlist for summer 2025. Sleek, stylish and a modern heirloom in the making.
This sexy two-piece set may show some skin, but the soft cream shade is elegant and easy to dress up. Gold jewellery, tanned skin and open-toe sandals will have you feeling like a sun-kissed goddess.
THE PRINT LOVER
Dress for the paradise you want. Abstract, tropical and floral patterns will get you in the holiday spirit, not that you need an excuse.
This Australian brand knows how to do print, and the Marseille swimsuit with a retro paisley pattern deserves a spot in your suitcase, and a spot on the ‘gram. Layer shell jewellery around your neck to complement the look.
This printed co-ord is effortless for the days you want to feel pulled together. A basket bag and strappy sandals will finish the look for al fresco dining.
Nothing screams tropics more than this banana print wrap skirt. Just pair it with a bikini top and linen shirt to roam the island.
Continuing the tropical theme are these Chloé banana shaped earrings – a fun jewellery extra for those who like to add unexpected elements to their outfits.
A multi-purpose beach cover-up is a vacation staple – wear this as a wrap skirt or style into a halter neck top.
I’ve found the perfect dinner date dress when styled with statement gold earrings and a woven clutch bag, but it’s versatile enough for the daytime too.
Balance loud patterns with minimalist accessories to avoid a distasteful print clash. Ancient Greek Sandals signature woven style will work hard in your holiday wardrobe – you may never take them off.
This spicy skirt’s playful chilli print is a match made in heaven for Mexican nights sipping margaritas. We recommend buying the matching top too for added drama.
THE TEXTILE QUEEN
Crochet, embroidery and fringing add a playful dimension to holiday dressing without having to work too hard.
Extend summer’s biggest trend, crochet, with this zig zag woven dress boasting unbeatable Peruvian craftsmanship.
Entirely handmade from toquilla straw, Sensi Studio’s bags are works of art you can rely on for warm weather adventures.
Throw this knit dress over your swimwear for elegant resort dressing that won’t look out of place against turquoise waters.
You can’t go on holiday without destination-worthy jewellery. Pack beaded necklaces in abundance and don’t be afraid to layer up. Pearly accents pair particularly well with sandy shores.
There’s something to be said for handmade pieces and this set is made by female artisans in Bali. The aqua shade deserves a spot on a beach in Thailand.
