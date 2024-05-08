Rectangle bags are trending. These are the chicest styles to shop now

PSA: There’s officially a new bag shape on the block and it sure does know its angles. It’s time to say bye bye to the baguette and ditch your curved crossbody, as this season our arm candy’s turning oblong with stretched out rectangular shapes taking centre stage.

Yes, they may not be the most practical, especially in comparison to your favourite slouchy tote bag, but what the rectangle bag loses in space it makes up for in chicness especially when you take into account that Gigi Hadid and Rosie Huntington-Whitely, as well as all the most stylish influencers, have already made the switch to the swish new shape.

A post shared by Charlotte Emily Sanders (@charlotteemilysanders) A photo posted by on

Leading the way in the trend is Alaia with their new season Le Teckel bag which has fast become the must-have style of the season, and, the rectangle bag of choice of Rosie Huntington-Whitely and Rihanna. So much loved is it that it’s regularly sold out online with message boards dedicated to tracking one down so snap it up quickly if you want to stay in with the style set.

Miu Miu’s Arcadie is also high on those in the fashion know’s wishlist. A favourite of Gigi Hadid and Sydney Sweeny, the style has a vintage inspired look that gives it a more timeless rather than heavily trend-led feel. The perfect investment rectangle bag, if you ask me.

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

While the big design houses are no doubt blazing the way for all things oblong, that isn’t to say smaller brands aren't also bringing their own twist to the trend. Influencer Ellie Delphine took to instagram with Hereu’s Fleca bag just last week and I’m obsessed with their softer take on the rectangle shape. I predict those who love a more minimalist look are going to be huge fans of this one.

And, don’t sleep on the high street either. While it’s taking time for the trend to trickle down, Charles & Keith’s structured rectangle bag deserves adding to your basket ASAP. From the gold zip detailing to the statement top handle, it’s giving expensive without the high end price tag.

And that’s just the beginning, if you’re ready to embrace all things oblong, keep scrolling for my edit of the 11 best rectangle bags to shop now.

Shop rectangle bags

Wisteria Elongated Top Handle Bag £85 at Charles & Keith Available in black, dark brown and cream, Charles & Keith's Wisteria bag is elegant and understated.

Alaia Small Le Teckel £1700 at Alaia There's something about a pop of red that just livens up any outfit.

Zara Leather Shoulder Bag £89.99 at Zara Butter yellow is huge right now so add this delightful pastel bag to your collection to stay ahead of the trend.

Hereu Fleca leather shoulder bag £560 at Luisaviaroma Made from responsibly sourced leather, Hereu's Fleca bag is consciously made for a smarter style choice.

Freja New York Chrystie Bag Oat £225 at Freja New York Simple with a twist, Freja New York's Chrystie bag is probably the roomiest on this list making it ideal for anyone who isn't a pro at travelling light.

Mango Padded bowling bag £35.99 at Mango If you want to try out the trend before a big investment, Mango's rectangle bowling bag is a great option.

Loewe Cropped Puzzle Fold leather shoulder bag £1200 at Harvey Nichols This re-imagining of Loewe's puzzle tote may divide opinion but I'm a huge fan of this sleek take on a shoulder bag.

Bottega Veneta Mini East-West Arco Tote £2240 at Selfridges The sage green colour way and rectangle shape offer a fresh take on Bottega's cult woven bags.

Jil Sander Small Leather Goji Top-Handle Bag £1600 at Harrods Picture this worn with your favourite summer dress while sipping cocktails on the beach - perfection!

Miu Miu Arcadie matelassé leather tote bag £1950 at MyTheresa A classic black bag with a new season shape - you'll reach for this bag night after night.