Rectangle bags are trending. These are the chicest styles to shop now

PSA: There’s officially a new bag shape on the block and it sure does know its angles. It’s time to say bye bye to the baguette and ditch your curved crossbody, as this season our arm candy’s turning oblong with stretched out rectangular shapes taking centre stage.

Yes, they may not be the most practical, especially in comparison to your favourite slouchy tote bag, but what the rectangle bag loses in space it makes up for in chicness especially when you take into account that Gigi Hadid and Rosie Huntington-Whitely, as well as all the most stylish influencers, have already made the switch to the swish new shape.

Leading the way in the trend is Alaia with their new season Le Teckel bag which has fast become the must-have style of the season, and, the rectangle bag of choice of Rosie Huntington-Whitely and Rihanna. So much loved is it that it’s regularly sold out online with message boards dedicated to tracking one down so snap it up quickly if you want to stay in with the style set.

Miu Miu’s Arcadie is also high on those in the fashion know’s wishlist. A favourite of Gigi Hadid and Sydney Sweeny, the style has a vintage inspired look that gives it a more timeless rather than heavily trend-led feel. The perfect investment rectangle bag, if you ask me.

Emily Delphine sat at a table in Paris

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

While the big design houses are no doubt blazing the way for all things oblong, that isn’t to say smaller brands aren't also bringing their own twist to the trend. Influencer Ellie Delphine took to instagram with Hereu’s Fleca bag just last week and I’m obsessed with their softer take on the rectangle shape. I predict those who love a more minimalist look are going to be huge fans of this one.

And, don’t sleep on the high street either. While it’s taking time for the trend to trickle down, Charles & Keith’s structured rectangle bag deserves adding to your basket ASAP. From the gold zip detailing to the statement top handle, it’s giving expensive without the high end price tag.

And that’s just the beginning, if you’re ready to embrace all things oblong, keep scrolling for my edit of the 11 best rectangle bags to shop now.

Shop rectangle bags

Charles & Keith Wisteria Elongated Top Handle Bag
Wisteria Elongated Top Handle Bag

Available in black, dark brown and cream, Charles & Keith's Wisteria bag is elegant and understated.

Alaia Small Le Teckel
Alaia Small Le Teckel

There's something about a pop of red that just livens up any outfit.

Braided Leather Bag - Women
Braided Leather Bag

Zara Leather Shoulder Bag
Zara Leather Shoulder Bag

Butter yellow is huge right now so add this delightful pastel bag to your collection to stay ahead of the trend.

Hereu Fleca leather shoulder bag
Hereu Fleca leather shoulder bag

Made from responsibly sourced leather, Hereu's Fleca bag is consciously made for a smarter style choice.

Freja New York Chrystie Bag Oat
Freja New York Chrystie Bag Oat

Simple with a twist, Freja New York's Chrystie bag is probably the roomiest on this list making it ideal for anyone who isn't a pro at travelling light.

Mango Padded bowling bag
Mango Padded bowling bag

If you want to try out the trend before a big investment, Mango's rectangle bowling bag is a great option.

Loewe Cropped Puzzle Fold leather shoulder bag
Loewe Cropped Puzzle Fold leather shoulder bag

This re-imagining of Loewe's puzzle tote may divide opinion but I'm a huge fan of this sleek take on a shoulder bag.

Bottega Veneta Mini East-West Arco Tote
Bottega Veneta Mini East-West Arco Tote

The sage green colour way and rectangle shape offer a fresh take on Bottega's cult woven bags.

Jil Sander Small Leather Goji Top-Handle Bag
Jil Sander Small Leather Goji Top-Handle Bag

Picture this worn with your favourite summer dress while sipping cocktails on the beach - perfection!

Miu Miu Arcadie matelassé leather tote bag
Miu Miu Arcadie matelassé leather tote bag

A classic black bag with a new season shape - you'll reach for this bag night after night.

Prada Leather top-handle bag
Leather top-handle bag

A bag that needs no explanation, it's bright and bold yet wearable thanks to the classic design. A true icon.

Jazzria Harris
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

