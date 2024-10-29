These are the chicest ballet flats I’ve ever seen—all the most stylish people are wearing them

It’s fashions worst kept secret. If you want to exude old-money elegance, there’s only one brand to turn to: Loro Piana. The Italian fashion house, known for super soft cashmere, cult-status pouch vanity bags and stealth-wealth suede loafers, has long been a go-to of those who want to invest in designer pieces without the need to shout about it. So, when I first spotted their pointed ballet flats worn by all the most stylish people, I must admit, I nearly missed them. However, it’s this understated elegance that makes them the chicest ballet flats to be wearing right now.

Lily Russo-Bah, Marie Claire's Fashion Director spotted them in a department store on a recent trip to Milan and was stopped in her tracks by how elegant they are, "the Rebecca ballet flats are quite possibly the chicest ballet flats I've ever tried on. The almond-shaped toe is rather unusual but is incredibly flattering as it elongates the leg. My favourite style is the suede in 'wild prune'."

If you need proof, look at the host of stylish influencers and A-listers who have all been gravitating towards them. Most recently, content creator and jewellery designer, Leila Kashani proved you can totally wear ballet flats in autumn, pairing her classic black style with an animal print coat and all-black look. Earlier in the year, Zendaya paired a toe-capped style with a taupe knit and coordinating tailored trousers. Elsa Hosk even wore a pair to the airport just last month alongside a barn jacket and loungewear proving there’s nowhere these smart flats don’t belong.

So, what makes them so good? Well, in my opinion, it's their timelessness. Featuring a v-shaped opening leading into a soft pointed toe, they have a vintage quality about them that transcends this season's ballet flat trends.

If the Rebecca's aren't your thing, Lora Piana also has a more traditional ballet flat style. The Primula features a rounded toe and lower heel which pairs perfectly with straight-leg jeans and trousers for a more relaxed look.

Much like all cult Loro Piana pieces, getting your hands on them can be tricky and I’m sorry to say their ballet flats are no different. Thankfully, I’ve scoured the internet and managed to track down a few pairs that are still in stock. If you are a fan, I wouldn’t suggest hanging around, as these flats don’t stick around for long so get scrolling and add them to your basket ASAP…

Shop Loro Piana ballet flats

Loro Piana Rebecca Leather Ballet Flats £665 at Mytheresa

