Practical and chic, vanity bags are proving to be summer’s biggest handbag trend

Whenever a handbag trend that’s in the slightest bit practical comes along, I find myself latching onto it. After many years of teeny tiny mini bags and uncomfortable case clutches ruling as the bag-du-jour, the arrival of a handbag trend that’s not only roomy enough to hold more than just a lipstick but that is aso comfortable to hold and delivers on style, pretty much guarantees I’ll be adding it to my basket at some point soon. So, you can imagine how happy I was to see vanity shaped bags popping up on my feed once again and cementing themselves as the chicest handbag to hold this season.

Taking inspiration from the iconic travel accessory, you’d be forgiven for thinking these vanity bags were no more than a packing essential. Featuring a structured shape, smart top handle and sleek zip winding around their body, the vanity bag pays homage to its counterpart in the chicest way possible. Unlike the original however, on opening, these styles have ditched the compartments and lipstick holders (although I have to give Dior their dues for keeping a handy interior mirror) and have instead created a bag roomy enough to fit your essentials. Add to it that many styles have the added practicality of a removable crossbody strap and you can see why this bag style is on rise.

The great thing about this season’s vanity case bags is that they come in so many different styles. While in previous years it was Chanel’s quilted case or Lora Piana’s sleek simple pouch that were the only styles to be seen with (and extraordinarily difficult to get hold of too, I must add), this season there are endless options. From punchy printed designs to paired back colour ways across a variety of price points, this year investing in the vanity bag trend is not only much more accessible but much more fun too.

Ready to see for yourself? I’ve of course compiled an edit of the best vanity case bags to shop right now so keep scrolling and treat yourself.

Shop the best vanity handbags

JW Pei Thea Top Handle Bag £90 at JW PEI If you're a fan of Loro Piana's pouch but can't get your hands on it, JW PEI's Thea offers the same chic, simplicity.

Louis Vuitton Vanity Chain Pouch £1880 at Louis Vuitton For a designer vanity that will never go out of style, Louis Vuitton's logo print bag is a smart choice.

Charles & Keith Quilted Round Pouch £55 at Charles & Keith Charles and Keith's pouch is available in 5 shades so if mint isn't your style you may find another tone you love more.

Dior Caro Mini Vanity Case £2200 at DIOR I already mentioned that Dior's vanity case has a mini mirror inside making it as useful as it is cute.

Claudie Pierlot Navy Monogram Canvas Vanity Case £95.40 (Was £159) at Claudie Pierlot A bag this good deserves to form the focal point of your outfit so why not go for a printed style like this one.

Saint Laurent Gaby Vanity Bag £1635 at Flannels Elegant quilting, a chic logo and luxe gold detailing make this vanity bag truly exceptional.

Valentino Vlogo Signature Wicker Vanity Bag £2000 at Valentino If you're looking for your next summer bag, this wicker vanity from Valentino is perfect.

Prada Brand-plaque mini leather top-handle bag £1800 at Selfridges This taupe vanity bag makes an easy-to-wear alternative to classic black or brown tones.

Matt & Nat Cortney Vegan Crossbody Bag £57 (Was £95) at Matt & Nat Made from soft vegan leather, Matt & Nat's crossbody vanity bag will work hard in your wardrobe.