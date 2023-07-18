These statement sunglasses are the celebrity-approved item everyone is wearing right now
Oh so cool!
When it comes to brands making an impact on the fashion industry, there is no denying that Loewe is everywhere right now.
From its iconic runway sets to its ever-popular celebrity clientele, the Jonathan Anderson-helmed brand seems to be going from strength the strength. Over the last few years, we've seen Loewe's instantly recognisable basket bag become a staple amongst fashion editors, while the Spanish brand's logo-embroidered tank top launched last year, instantly achieving sell-out status. Not to mention, Loewe's cracked egg and nail varnish heels have become ubiquitous on social media.
Indeed, the brand certainly knows how to create statement items destined to top the wishlists of chic women all over the world, and it seems this summer, everyone is after Loewe's incredibly unique sunglasses.
A post shared by Sofia Richie Grainge (@sofiarichiegrainge)
A photo posted by on
From Emily Ratajkowski to Tessa Thompson, Sofia Richie Grainge and more, so many of the world's coolest women are investing in Loewe specs right now, and we don't blame them one bit.
While on her much-talked-about honeymoon, Sofia Richie Grainge was seen in the brand's flower sunglasses. Interestingly, Tessa Thompson was seen in the exact same pair late last year.
Meanwhile, Emily Ratajkowski was spotted out in New York wearing the brand's inflated cat eye sunglasses, while Kylie Jenner was also spotted in the round iteration of the inflated shades.
Celebrities aside, influencers and industry insiders have been just as keen on the lenses, with front rows at fashion week filled with Loewe's unique designs.
Of course, the evidence is not just anecdotal. Searches for "Loewe sunglasses" have risen 198% in the last twelve months, while specific searches for the brand's inflated sunglasses and flower sunglasses have risen +220% and +1,600% respectively.
It is clear that Loewe's sunglass range is making just as much of an impact as the brand's shoes and handbags right now. We wonder what innovative, internet-breaking accessory the brand will come up with next?
Shop Loewe Sunglasses:
Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire.
-
Margot Robbie being called "mid" highlights how societally normalised misogyny is - and this must change
Plus, how online incel hatred translates into real-life crimes.
By Ally Head
-
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have split after seven years together
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have split after seven years together
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Everyone's saying the same thing about Brad Pitt
Everyone's saying the same thing about Brad Pitt as he looks younger than ever
By Maisie Bovingdon