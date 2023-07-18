These statement sunglasses are the celebrity-approved item everyone is wearing right now

When it comes to brands making an impact on the fashion industry, there is no denying that Loewe is everywhere right now.

From its iconic runway sets to its ever-popular celebrity clientele, the Jonathan Anderson-helmed brand seems to be going from strength the strength. Over the last few years, we've seen Loewe's instantly recognisable basket bag become a staple amongst fashion editors, while the Spanish brand's logo-embroidered tank top launched last year, instantly achieving sell-out status. Not to mention, Loewe's cracked egg and nail varnish heels have become ubiquitous on social media.

Indeed, the brand certainly knows how to create statement items destined to top the wishlists of chic women all over the world, and it seems this summer, everyone is after Loewe's incredibly unique sunglasses.

A post shared by Sofia Richie Grainge (@sofiarichiegrainge) A photo posted by on

From Emily Ratajkowski to Tessa Thompson, Sofia Richie Grainge and more, so many of the world's coolest women are investing in Loewe specs right now, and we don't blame them one bit.

While on her much-talked-about honeymoon, Sofia Richie Grainge was seen in the brand's flower sunglasses. Interestingly, Tessa Thompson was seen in the exact same pair late last year.

Meanwhile, Emily Ratajkowski was spotted out in New York wearing the brand's inflated cat eye sunglasses, while Kylie Jenner was also spotted in the round iteration of the inflated shades.

(Image credit: Getty)

Celebrities aside, influencers and industry insiders have been just as keen on the lenses, with front rows at fashion week filled with Loewe's unique designs.

Of course, the evidence is not just anecdotal. Searches for "Loewe sunglasses" have risen 198% in the last twelve months, while specific searches for the brand's inflated sunglasses and flower sunglasses have risen +220% and +1,600% respectively.

(Image credit: Getty)

It is clear that Loewe's sunglass range is making just as much of an impact as the brand's shoes and handbags right now. We wonder what innovative, internet-breaking accessory the brand will come up with next?