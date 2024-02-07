Sofia Richie Grainge just made a case for latte dressing
And we're here for it
Spotted days before her stunning Grammy's appearance and just over a week after she announced her pregnancy, Sofia Richie Grainge has been out on the streets of LA giving us some serious maternity dressing inspo. The quiet luxury purveyor stepped out in a tonal brown look, with a chocolate brown Toteme coat, an ankle-skimming dress, and a burgundy Hermès Kelly.
This chocolate-hued outfit was quickly been picked up by TikTok and dubbed 'latte dressing.' The term was first coined to describe last summer's make-up affair with latte make-up, which used cocoa and caramel tones to chic effect.
Richie's neutral, pared-down outfit proves that it's possible to wear non-maternity maternity looks without compromising on style.
If you're as obsessed with this look as we are, keep scrolling for where to recreate the outfit and find similar pieces. It's perfect for those looking at how to incorporate latte dressing into their wardrobe for this season and beyond.
Sofia Piza is the Producer and Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia finally decided to settle down in London after three years at London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. With over two years of experience in the fashion and beauty industry, you can now find Sofia organising shoots and scouring the internet for the latest fashion, beauty, and wellness trends. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
