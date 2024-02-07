Sofia Richie Grainge just made a case for latte dressing

Spotted days before her stunning Grammy's appearance and just over a week after she announced her pregnancy, Sofia Richie Grainge has been out on the streets of LA giving us some serious maternity dressing inspo. The quiet luxury purveyor stepped out in a tonal brown look, with a chocolate brown Toteme coat, an ankle-skimming dress, and a burgundy Hermès Kelly.

This chocolate-hued outfit was quickly been picked up by TikTok and dubbed 'latte dressing.' The term was first coined to describe last summer's make-up affair with latte make-up, which used cocoa and caramel tones to chic effect.

Richie's neutral, pared-down outfit proves that it's possible to wear non-maternity maternity looks without compromising on style.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're as obsessed with this look as we are, keep scrolling for where to recreate the outfit and find similar pieces. It's perfect for those looking at how to incorporate latte dressing into their wardrobe for this season and beyond.