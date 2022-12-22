The Princess Of Wales' sequinned Needle & Thread dress is back in stock - here's where you can shop it

Last week, an image was posted to Instagram to promote the television special, Together At Christmas (opens in new tab). The event is hosted by HRH The Princess of Wales and is set to debut on ITV on Christmas eve. The royal Christmas carol service (opens in new tab), which was filmed at Westminister Abbey, is the second annual special hosted by Middleton and was created to recognise the selfless efforts of individuals across the UK.

In the promotional image, Middleton can be seen wearing a sequin-covered red midi dress and luckily for you, we know exactly where she found it. The dress is by the UK-based label Needle & Thread.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Interestingly, this is not the first time Middleton has worn the sparkly item, as she was actually first spotted in the sequin dress in January 2020. Middleton wore the Needle & Thread (opens in new tab) gown to host a reception to mark the UK-Africa Investment Summit.

(Image credit: Getty)

Rewearing the dress again in this image is definitely making a sustainable statement, proving that it is, in fact, chic to repeat. Thankfully, it seems this is finally becoming an increasingly accepted notion, as earlier this month actress Kate Winslet did the exact same thing. At the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere, Winslet re-wore a Badgley Mischka gown she had first worn on the red carpet over seven years ago.

Unsurprisingly, Middleton's exact dress, the Aurora Ballerina Dress, all but sold out directly after the image was posted, though it seems the brand has now restocked the in-demand item as almost every size is available again. You'll have to be quick though, as we presume that it won't last long.

Keep scrolling to shop Kate's exact dress, as well as a few other almost identical options.

Shop Kate Middleton's Needle & Thread dress:

(opens in new tab) Needle & Thread Aurora Ballerina Dress, £460 Visit Site (opens in new tab)

Shop similar Needle & Thread dresses:

(opens in new tab) Needle & Thread Aurelia Long Sleeve Gown, £490 Visit Site (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Needle & Thread Alicia Scallop Gown, £675 Visit Site (opens in new tab)