Celebrities arrive to celebrate King Charles III's Coronation, from Katy Perry to Joanna Lumley

King Charles III's Coronation (opens in new tab) is underway, and it has been the royal event many have been waiting in anticipation for - us included.

The ceremony, which will see St Edward’s Crown placed on the 74-year-old British monarch's head (opens in new tab), has been meticulously planned for months, and now the day has finally arrived.

The momentous event will take place at London's Westminster Abbey on 6 May, with the official crowning ceremony due to take place at midday.

The event has amassed thousands of royal fans, some have pitched up along The Mall and Buckingham Palace for hours to witness the hotly anticipated ceremony, which is a big moment in royal history.

There has been growing speculation over who will or will not be attending the Coronation, such as Prince Harry and Sarah (opens in new tab) Ferguson (opens in new tab).

Prince Harry (opens in new tab) has confirmed he will be present, and has been spotted in the UK ahead of the Coronation, despite fears he could pull out last minute (opens in new tab).

While Sarah (opens in new tab) reportedly not receive an invite, which she believes is due to her divorce from Prince Andrew. (opens in new tab)

There has also been hints about which celebrity guests have received an invite over the last few weeks, and now the wait is over.

As guests file into Westminster Abbey, eagle eyes are on who have been cherry picked to attend.

US President Joe Biden is absent from the ceremony, as he has reportedly declined the invitation, but First Lady, Jill Biden, has been pictured making her way into the venue wearing a royal blue jacket and skirt two-piece, with a bow headband to match.

French president Emmanuel Macron is present, and other prominent leaders across the globe are expected to join to watch the Coronation.

While music composer Andrew Lloyd-Webber has also made his way into the London venue ahead of the official ceremony.

Actress Dame Joanna Lumley is also already seated and ready to enjoy the milestone event, as well as Stephen Fry.

Music icon Lionel Richie, who is set to perform at the King's Coronation party on Sunday 7 May, has arrived at Westminster Abbey, and some keen fans have also spotted I Kissed A Girl hitmaker Katy Perry.

Prince Andrew has also been spotted making his way to Westminster Abbey, although he is no longer a working role so will not be standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace later on in the Coronation events planned for the day.