Kate Middleton wears one of Princess Diana's famous jewels

Princess Diana was known to be a trailblazing fashion icon, continuing to inspire generations today with her glamorous wardrobe while pushing the boundaries of style. From vibrant prints to slinky micro Versace dresses, she redefined the image of a modern royal and her daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, is following in her footsteps.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, appeared at the Earthshot Prize Awards wearing a famed piece of jewellery which hasn’t been seen publicly since it adorned Princess Diana. She stepped out in an emerald and diamond choker for the event on Friday, pairing it with green emerald drops and a lime green bateau neckline gown.

Princess Diana wearing the choker in 1985 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Middleton also leaned into the theme of the gala, which celebrated the achievements of individuals battling climate change and environmental issues. Rather than wearing a brand new dress, Middleton rented one through the designer platform Hurr.

Princess Diana famously wore the piece in 1985 in a very unexpected manner, wearing it across her forehead over the course of an Australian state visit. (She also wore a sapphire choker in the same manner in 1986, while visiting Japan.) The emerald choker additionally appeared around her neck in 1983, when she paired it with a green gown and the Spencer tiara: a family heirloom.

Meghan Markle wearing Princess Diana's aquamarine ring en route to her wedding reception (Image credit: Getty Images)

Both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have been seen throughout the years wearing pieces from Princess Diana’s jewellery box, as a collection of the late royal’s jewels were passed down to her sons when she passed away.

The most memorable piece is of course Princess Diana’s ceylon sapphire engagement ring - which Prince William gave Kate Middleton when he proposed - though other pieces such as an aquamarine ring and golden butterfly earrings have been worn by Markle over the years as well.

While none of the royals have opted to wear their chokers in a similar style, fingers crossed one of them does again in the future. In any case if it happens, there’s no doubt it’ll be in tribute to the late Princess Diana.