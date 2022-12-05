The Princess of Wales stepped out in a rented gown for her latest royal engagement

Over the weekend, the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate attended the Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston (opens in new tab). The environmentally-focused prize was established by Prince William himself, in order to "uncover and scale solutions that will repair our planet within the next ten years."

For the event, Prince William donned a tuxedo complete with a navy velvet jacket and Kate opted for a bright green off-the-shoulder gown by Solace London.

Evidently, Middleton was keeping the event's sustainable ethos in mind when choosing her outfit for the night, as the Princess didn't just opt for any dress, she chose to rent (opens in new tab) one from HURR instead. (Yes, royals are just like us.)

(Image credit: Getty)

HURR is a fashion rental platform which enables people to lend out their own garments or rent from a selection of retailers. The brand has partnered with the likes of Selfridges, Matches Fashion and Flannels, so you can certainly guarantee they have a selection of some of the most in-demand designers.

Middleton's dress from Solace London is a part of HURR's managed collection and is currently stocked on the platform in sizes 4-16. While the gown retails for £350, you can rent it starting from just £74. Given the item now has the royal seal of approval, we can only imagine it's set to become one of HURR's most popular items.

It is undeniable that renting is a useful alternative to buying new. This is why it is so positive to see the Princess advocating for the option. According to several sources, including Traid (opens in new tab), the average item is only worn seven to ten times before being discarded. And in addition to this, Oxfam reports (opens in new tab) that an estimated 1.7 million sequin items are binned after party season (opens in new tab) alone.

Not only does renting keep clothes out of landfill, but it also allows you to experiment with your style, trying items you might not otherwise wear or want to invest in.

Just take Kate Middleton in this neon green showstopper for example.

Rent the Solace London gown see on the Princess of Wales: