Kate Middleton always relies on this one item for a polished look - it’s the perfect autumnal cover up

While Kate Middleton undoubtedly has a rather large wardrobe (or more likely a dressing room) from which to select her favourite outfits from, the princess tends to stick to a few fail-safe outfit formulas to achieve her signature style. One such outfit, which she returns to again and again, relies heavily on one key item to give it its quintessential polished yet practical look. I’m of course talking about the blazer, arguably the hardest working item in the princess’ wardrobe.

Just this weekend, while heading to church alongside husband Prince WIlliam, King Charles and Queen Camilla, Kate opted for a burgundy check blazer from Blaze Milano. Worn alongside a feather detailed trilby hat, from one of her favourite brands Hicks & Brown, and gold chandelier Cassandra Goad earrings. The trio together formed the perfect autumnal outfit proving a great blazer really does make the ideal cover-up for the current transitional season.

And this isn’t the first time the princess has opted for the red check style. She also wore it on a similar church visit in 2021, showing a great blazer never goes out of style. So, with that in mind, I thought why not round-up four of Kate’s favourite blazer looks. And, while most of her exact blazers are sadly no longer available, many of Kate’s favourite brands have created similar styles for the new season so you can easily recreate her looks. Keep scrolling to see them for yourself…

Shop Kate Middleton’s favourite blazer trends

Kate Middleton’s favourite checked blazers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A check blazer has been a long-time favourite of the royals, from Princess Diana to Princess Anne. While Kate commonly pays homage to these heritage styles however, she also isn’t afraid to twist the trend on its head, opting for pastel checks or brighter tones as well as more muted vintage inspired designs.

Kate Middleton's favourite colour-blocked blazers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A bright blazer and cigarette trousers is one of Princess Kate’s go-to looks and it always strikes the perfect balance between smart and stylish. While she doesn’t limit herself to a single colour palette, she always opts for a block colour for chic simplicity, pairing it with coordinating trousers or sleek blue skinny jeans.

Kate Middleton's favourite boucle blazers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You may be surprised to hear Kate’s favourite boucle and textured blazers actually come from one of our most-loved high street stores, Zara. While her bright textured styles are sadly no longer in stock, we can picture her wearing this pastel pink version when she heads back to work.

Kate Middleton’s favourite double breasted blazers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate’s wardrobe is filled with so many incredible blazers however her double breasted styles may be some of her best. This neutral style from Reiss is nearly an exact match for one Kate regularly wears and will fit seamlessly into anyones wardrobe, or, for a more luxurious take, opt for one of Kate’s favourite fashion houses, Alexander McQueen.