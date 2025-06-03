Blake Lively Has Dropped Key Claims in Her Legal Case Against Justin Baldoni
Her lawyers have maintained that this isn't a significant move
Blake Lively has withdrawn some of the original claims she made in her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni. As reported by People, the Gossip Girl star asked for the claims "intentional infliction of emotional distress" and "negligent infliction of emotional distress" to be dismissed from the ongoing legal case. The request was made on 2nd June 2025.
A lawyer for Justin, Kevin Fritz, has claimed that the move was a way for Blake to refuse authorised access to her therapy notes and other medical information as part of the court case. Justin's team requested this information to help build their defence against claims of emotional distress.
In a letter to Judge Lewis J. Liman, Justin's lawyer claimed that Blake asked to withdraw these specific claims "instead of complying" to their request for her health information. He argued that this constitutes a refusal on Blake's part "to disclose the information and documents needed to disprove that she suffered any emotional distress."
But Blake's lawyers have denied this accusation. Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb said in a statement to People: "Once again, this is a routine part of the litigation process that is being used as a press stunt. We are doing what trial lawyers do: preparing our case for trial by streamlining and focusing it; they are doing what they do: desperately seeking another tired round of tabloid coverage." They added that Blake "continues to allege emotional distress, as part of numerous other claims in her lawsuit, such as sexual harassment and retaliation, and massive additional compensatory damages on all of her claims."
The two actors' legal battle continues to prove contentious. Justin and Blake's conflict began during their time on the set of It Ends With Us, which Justin also directed. Blake filed a lawsuit against the Jane the Virgin actor in December 2024, alleging sexual harassment and accusing him of orchestrating a smear campaign against her. Justin has denied all claims against him and subsequently counter-sued Blake, alleging "civil extortion, defamation and invasion of privacy," according to BBC News.
Iris Goldsztajn is a freelance news writer for Marie Claire UK. She covers celebrity and royal news, and has previously written for titles including Marie Claire US, InStlyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red.
Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, she is especially interested in debunking diet culture and de-stigmatising mental health struggles.
