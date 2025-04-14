As a denim obsessive, this is the only dress I'll be wearing this spring

Denim dresses are everywhere right now

When it comes to easy-to-wear spring dresses, denim styles are high on my list. Chic, versatile, and easy to throw on and go, they're a staple that continues to be reimagined year after year—and though I may be biased as someone who wears denim daily, I can confirm that this season's offerings are better than ever.

Key proponents of the denim dress for Spring/Summer 2025 include Schiaparelli, Diesel, and Marques'Almeida, all of whom debuted numerous lust-worthy pieces as part of their collections. From frayed hemlines and crinkled details, to gold accents in the form of zippers and buttons, these brands served a masterclass in incorporating denim into your warm-weather wardrobe—and touched on some of the season's biggest denim trends, too.

Marques Almeida, Schiaparelli, Diesel SS25

Marques Almeida, Schiaparelli, Diesel Spring/Summer 2025

Colour-wise, this season is all about raw denim, in which the textile is left untreated and in its most natural form, without any added chemicals or water. The resulting hue is typically dark, exuding a certain elegant edge—making it the perfect choice for a denim dress that ticks off two trends in one.

Those who favour a more traditional type of denim, meanwhile, are also spoilt for choice with dresses that come in light and medium washes, as seen at Diesel. These are particularly versatile, and can be paired with any colour if you wish to mix and match your accessories.

And to make your look even bolder? Make like the cool girls and pair a denim dress with a denim jacket—either in a contrasting or matching wash—for an of-the-moment, elevated denim-on-denim look.

Grece Ghanem wearing a denim dress

There really are no rules when it comes to styling a denim dress this season—it's all about letting your personality shine. Cowboy boots are, as ever, a firm favourite for those channeling a Bella Hadid-inspired Western look, but you can also dress up your denim by pairing it with chic ballet flats or ladylike kitten heels. Alternatively, court heels will give an '80s twist, while cherry-red accessories provide a fun colour-pop contrast.

In short: there's a denim dress to suit every style—and this is the perfect time to embrace the trend. To help you on your way, I've selected the best denim dresses to add to your wardrobe now, from designer investment pieces to high-street heroes.

The best denim dresses to shop now

Denim Trf Midi Dress
ZARA
Denim Trf Midi Dress

Mid-length, a rich wash and a drop-waist silhouette—this is very close to denim dress perfection.

Panelled Belted Denim Mini Dress
MARQUES’ALMEIDA
Panelled Belted Denim Mini Dress

Straight off the runway, this belted mini dress is at the top of my wish list.

Grace Denim Pocket Mini Dress
ALIGNE
Grace Denim Pocket Mini Dress

A more casual take on the everyday spring/summer dress.

Balia Square-Neck Denim Midi Dress
REFORMATION
Balia Square-Neck Denim Midi Dress

A denim take on Reformation's signature summer dress. Obsessed.

Re/Done Racer Tank paneled denim midi dress
Rebecca Vallance
Dylan Mini Dress

I'm mentally styling this structured denim dress with penny loafers and a trench coat for the new season.

Denim-Jacquard Mini Dress
ETRO
Denim-Jacquard Mini Dress

Featuring Etro's signature paisley motifs, this also includes hidden pockets on the side for practicality.

Esme Denim Dress Midi | Blue Harbor - Xs / Blue Harbor
DL1961
Esme Denim Dress Midi

For a more form-fitting option, opt for this sleeveless midi dress from DL1961.

Dark Blue Mini Dress
GANNI
Dark Blue Mini Dress

An influencer favourite, Ganni's denim dress beautifully balances a baby-doll silhouette with an edgy crinkle wash effect.

Pure Cotton Denim Mini Shift Dress
M&S Collection
Pure Cotton Denim Mini Shift Dress

Style this dress on its own when it's hot, or layer a white shirt underneath for a preppy look.

Denim Wrap Dress
JW Anderson
Denim Wrap Dress

A deconstructed denim dress with an asymmetrical silhouette? Count me in.

Mags Denim Minidress
Khaite
Mags Denim Minidress

Drop-waist silhouettes have quickly become one of 2025's biggest trends, and this Khaite denim dress is a subtle way to tap into it.

Maeve Square-Neck Buttondown Corset Denim Midi Dress
Wyse London
Maeve Square-Neck Denim Midi Dress

Spring dresses don't get much chicer than this denim midi. With a flattering wrap-style bodice, it's perfect for a garden party or day in the office.

Topshop Denim Mini Shift Dress in Mid Blue
Topshop
Denim Mini Shift Dress

For the minimalists who opt out of any detailing on their garments, this Topshop dress has a smooth bodice with no embellishments or buttons.

The A&f Mila Denim Midi Dress
Abercrombie
Mila Denim Midi Dress

Who says denim has to be casual? Pair this midi dress with knee-high boots for an elevated look.

Denim Midi Dress
Acne Studios
Denim Midi Dress

Embrace cool-girl dressing with this acid wash sleeveless Acne Studios dress.

