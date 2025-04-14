As a denim obsessive, this is the only dress I'll be wearing this spring

When it comes to easy-to-wear spring dresses, denim styles are high on my list. Chic, versatile, and easy to throw on and go, they're a staple that continues to be reimagined year after year—and though I may be biased as someone who wears denim daily, I can confirm that this season's offerings are better than ever.

Key proponents of the denim dress for Spring/Summer 2025 include Schiaparelli, Diesel, and Marques'Almeida, all of whom debuted numerous lust-worthy pieces as part of their collections. From frayed hemlines and crinkled details, to gold accents in the form of zippers and buttons, these brands served a masterclass in incorporating denim into your warm-weather wardrobe—and touched on some of the season's biggest denim trends, too.

Marques Almeida, Schiaparelli, Diesel Spring/Summer 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Colour-wise, this season is all about raw denim, in which the textile is left untreated and in its most natural form, without any added chemicals or water. The resulting hue is typically dark, exuding a certain elegant edge—making it the perfect choice for a denim dress that ticks off two trends in one.

Those who favour a more traditional type of denim, meanwhile, are also spoilt for choice with dresses that come in light and medium washes, as seen at Diesel. These are particularly versatile, and can be paired with any colour if you wish to mix and match your accessories.

And to make your look even bolder? Make like the cool girls and pair a denim dress with a denim jacket—either in a contrasting or matching wash—for an of-the-moment, elevated denim-on-denim look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There really are no rules when it comes to styling a denim dress this season—it's all about letting your personality shine. Cowboy boots are, as ever, a firm favourite for those channeling a Bella Hadid-inspired Western look, but you can also dress up your denim by pairing it with chic ballet flats or ladylike kitten heels. Alternatively, court heels will give an '80s twist, while cherry-red accessories provide a fun colour-pop contrast.

In short: there's a denim dress to suit every style—and this is the perfect time to embrace the trend. To help you on your way, I've selected the best denim dresses to add to your wardrobe now, from designer investment pieces to high-street heroes.

The best denim dresses to shop now

ZARA Denim Trf Midi Dress £39.99 at Zara Mid-length, a rich wash and a drop-waist silhouette—this is very close to denim dress perfection.

MARQUES’ALMEIDA Panelled Belted Denim Mini Dress £425 at Harvey Nichols Straight off the runway, this belted mini dress is at the top of my wish list.

ALIGNE Grace Denim Pocket Mini Dress £99 at Aligne A more casual take on the everyday spring/summer dress.

REFORMATION Balia Square-Neck Denim Midi Dress £255 at Selfridges A denim take on Reformation's signature summer dress. Obsessed.

Rebecca Vallance Dylan Mini Dress £415 at Rebecca Vallance I'm mentally styling this structured denim dress with penny loafers and a trench coat for the new season.

ETRO Denim-Jacquard Mini Dress £890 at Net-A-Porter Featuring Etro's signature paisley motifs, this also includes hidden pockets on the side for practicality.

DL1961 Esme Denim Dress Midi £279 at DL1961 For a more form-fitting option, opt for this sleeveless midi dress from DL1961.

GANNI Dark Blue Mini Dress £295 at Ganni An influencer favourite, Ganni's denim dress beautifully balances a baby-doll silhouette with an edgy crinkle wash effect.

M&S Collection Pure Cotton Denim Mini Shift Dress £39.50 at M&S Style this dress on its own when it's hot, or layer a white shirt underneath for a preppy look.

JW Anderson Denim Wrap Dress £690 at Mytheresa A deconstructed denim dress with an asymmetrical silhouette? Count me in.

Khaite Mags Denim Minidress £1060 at Mytheresa Drop-waist silhouettes have quickly become one of 2025's biggest trends, and this Khaite denim dress is a subtle way to tap into it.

Wyse London Maeve Square-Neck Denim Midi Dress £225 at Wyse London Spring dresses don't get much chicer than this denim midi. With a flattering wrap-style bodice, it's perfect for a garden party or day in the office.

Topshop Denim Mini Shift Dress £39 at ASOS For the minimalists who opt out of any detailing on their garments, this Topshop dress has a smooth bodice with no embellishments or buttons.

Abercrombie Mila Denim Midi Dress £90 at Abercrombie Who says denim has to be casual? Pair this midi dress with knee-high boots for an elevated look.

Acne Studios Denim Midi Dress £525 (was £750) at Mytheresa Embrace cool-girl dressing with this acid wash sleeveless Acne Studios dress.