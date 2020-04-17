White t-shirts so perfect you’ll wear non-stop

The humble white t-shirt is not the most dramatic item of clothing you’ll ever own, nor will epic love poems ever be written about it. But it is without a doubt the piece you will get the most wear out of.

Finding the perfect white t- shirt is no mean feat either, as you want the right fabric and cut so it doesn’t look cheap or unflattering.

If you’re after an 80s fit (very in right now), then you might want to invest in Frankie Shop’s ‘muscle shoulder’. Not only has it become a cult staple over the past couple of seasons, but it has now been re-issued and you can pre-order it now (it won’t be shipped until after the crisis), with 5% of sales going the food banks of New York.

Then there is your crew neck, slim fit style that is super classic and looks ideal worn with high-waisted mum jeans, paired with The Row thong platform sandals, aka a look completely stolen from Jennifer Aniston circa late 90s.

You can look to the high-street for some easy-to-wear styles, in particular Uniqlo and GAP have some decent quality options that won’t break the bank. Make sure you look at the composition label as the fabric makes all the difference, especially if it’s 100% cotton.

On the slightly more designer side of things, there are plenty of fashion-forward options, especially if you’re into logo t-shirts. See Balenciaga, Burberry, Loewe and Stella McCartney for those.

If you’re still not sure about investing, bear this in mind: it’s the single most hard-working item in your wardrobe, without you realising it. It looks great under a blazer and tucked into bermuda shorts, or simply paired with a silk midi skirt. You can even layer a thin-strapped dress over it, or wear it with dungarees.

Shop my edit of the best white t-shirts below.