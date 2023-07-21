Hailey Bieber can't stop wearing this unconventional summer outfit formula and now I love it, too

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to summer outfit formulas, there is no shortage of looks to try. From dresses to co-ord sets, linen separates and crochet, the season is filled with sartorial possibilities.

However, if you were to ask Hailey Bieber about her favourite summer outfit formula right now, she would undoubtedly tell you she is advocating for low-slung denim shorts, mini crop tops and chunky loafers with high socks.

Indeed, this is the outfit du jour that Mrs Beiber has opted for on several occasions already this summer, and it seems she's taking an "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" kind of approach to her warm-weather wardrobe right now.

Beiber stepped out in New York earlier this week with her husband in toe, and opted for a cropped white t-shirt, denim cut-offs and a pair of loafers. Of course, while Beiber's look may appear like a casual outfit, the model definitely played into this year's trending 'quiet luxury' aesthetic. Her loafers were courtesy of Chanel, while her handbag of choice was Bottega Veneta's ever-popular Jodie shoulder bag.

A few weeks back, Bieber utilised her beloved shorts and loafers again in the creation of another look, this time pairing the staples alongside a cropped black strapless top from Khaite.

In recent weeks, she has also worn shorts and loafers alongside a grey tank top, trench coat and more, each time adding the same belt and high white socks to the look.

While this outfit might feel like an unconventional combination for summer particularly due to the socks and loafers, Beiber's all-in approach to the look has certainly convinced us to swap out our sandals for something a little more polished. (Especially before our next pedicure).

Would you give this look a go? Keep scrolling to shop Hailey's exact wardrobe favourites right now, as well as some similar closet staples below.

