Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's Coachella looks prove that 'quiet luxury' is 2023's new mood

If you feel like the term 'quiet luxury' has been inescapable over the last few weeks, you're not alone. Thanks to Gwyneth Paltrow's court trial (opens in new tab) and the subsequent return of season 4 of Succession (opens in new tab), the fashion industry has been collectively ruminating over this noticeable new aesthetic.

(In fact, the shift has been so prominent, that we've seen a +967% year-on-year increase in searches for the term "quiet luxury brands.")

And now—in news that will surprise even the most in-the-know fashion devotees—it seems the 'quiet luxury' aesthetic has even infiltrated Coachella.

While the music festival has historically been associated with over-the-top outfits, boho looks and more sequins than you can count, this year celebrities are taking a far more understated approach.

From Kendall Jenner to Hailey Bieber, Camila Morrone and more, over the last week, we've seen It-girls forgo the crochet, fringing and glitter, in favour of classic capsule wardrobe (opens in new tab) staples like straight-leg jeans (opens in new tab) and plain vest tops.

Kendall Jenner attended her 818 event in a pair of black jeans, a matching tank top, and minimalist flat sandals. This is a stark contrast to the model's previous Coachella looks, which have historically included bold shades, logo-heavy designs and accessories a plenty.

Similarly, Hailey Bieber opted for a white crop top and low-rise jeans for her day in the Californian desert. She even added a baseball cap to her look, further enhancing the overtly casual aesthetic.

While these looks might feel incredibly low-key, don't be mistaken, each outfit has been meticulously planned and put together. In fact, both Hailey and Kendall utilised celebrity stylist Dani Michelle in the creation of their seemingly 'effortless' looks.

And they're still wearing designer brands, too! In Hailey's case, the star's jeans were sourced from designer brand Acne Studios, while Kendall Jenner's low-key leather sandals were actually by The Row.

However, Camila Morrone's outfit may have been the most prominent example of the quiet luxury aesthetic. The Daisy Jones and the Six actress arrived at the Revolve festival wearing a double denim look, comprised of a jacket, jeans and a white tee.

While the outfit may have appeared minimalist, the star's denim jacket and plain white tee were actually courtesy of coveted designer brand, Khaite.

Of course, there were still hordes of festival-goers who donned loud, statement-making outfits or the kind of looks that are sure to draw attention, though evidently many of the most-famous attendees chose to do the exact opposite.

In a time when the cost of living crisis is at the forefront of the news cycle, it is interesting to see celebrities opt for looks that feel accessible and are devoid of logo-heavy designer branding. After all, many of us could easily recreate Hailey or Kendall's outfits using items that are already in our wardrobes.

Whether or not this was an international choice, we will never know. But, if Coachella is any indication, it certainly seems like the 'quiet luxury' aesthetic is here to stay.

