This chic dress silhouette will be everywhere this season

drop waist dresses
(Image credit: L-R @ritamontezuma, @rachellerowlings, @slipintostyle)
With low-slung jeans and trousers a current favourite in the lower-half garment realm, it is no surprise that this Y2K-inspired trend has quickly made its way to dresses too. The drop-waist dress debuted at major Spring/Summer 2024 catwalk shows, including Sandy Liang, Schiaparelli, Viktor and Rolf, and Molly Goddard.

Inspired by classic vintage silhouettes like Christian Dior's iconic 1950s 'New Look', as an aim to reinvent womenswear silhouettes and Parisian Haute Couture, the drop-waist hemline has been a recurring silhouette in the catwalk ever since. Today, this shape features modern iterations, textures, and colours that ultimately have a delicate fit, with the hem falling at the bottom of the torso rather than at the top of the hips.

On the runway, Sandy Liang's most recent collection featured khaki, pink, and black drop-waist dresses tied at the hemline with delicate flower belts, whilst Schiaparelli's designs featured structural pieces with bubbling skirts in white and black. Giving us romantic silhouettes with textures of silk and organza. Brides, I'm looking at you.

Regardless of your plans for the upcming months, whether it's an impending holiday or a summer wedding, drop-waist dresses are a Spring/Summer 2024 must-have. Below, are my favourite 10 to invest in now.

Shop Drop Waist Dresses

Elvira Dress
Reformation Elvira Dress

Made from organic cotton, this chic dress has a corseted bodice shows how a billowing bubble skirt can be grownup too,

Beige Full Skirt Tank Top Dress
Marques Almeida Beige Full Skirt Dress

The drama is in the details with this Marques Almeida dress. The rib jersey tank contrasts beautifully with the accompanying puff skirt. Pair with your favourite sandals for a dreamy wedding guest look.

Tank Midi Dress
& Other Stories Tank Midi Dress

A great daily alternative, this dress is a must-have for the office and beyond. Pair with ballet flats and a leather jacket for chilly spring days or your favourite gladiator sandals on holiday.

A-Line Dress - Women
Mango A-Line Dress

At the top of my wish-list is this Mango dress. Coming in a trendy khaki colour and featuring a slightly higher collar, I am mentally styling various outfits featuring this dress.

Panelled Knitted Maxi Dress
Jil Sander Panelled Knitted Maxi Dress

This Jil Sander number holds an elegant contrast with its tight rib top and voluminous skirt pairing. Coming in a soft peach colour, this beautiful investment piece is a keeper.

Andrea Blue Sunflower Print Maxi Dress
Kitri Andrea Blue Sunflower Print Maxi Dress

If you love prints, then look no further than this Kitri number. Featuring bright flower prints, it is the perfect summer occasionwear dress.

Black Crochet Trim Seattle Midi Skater Dress
Nobody's Child Midi Skater Dress

For those who would like to explore a drop-waist silhouette but are not fully committed, this Nobody's Child dress features a tighter waistline and a more slimline skirt.

Contrast Dress
Zara Contrast Dress

A great everyday alternative, this neutral coloured Zara drop-waist dress can be perfectly paired with trendy boat shoes and denim jacket for a casual look weekend look.

Tommy Lagoona
Mirae Tommy Lagoona Dress

Modern, bold, and super unique, this Mirae dress just screams warm summer days by the pool or evening dinners whilst on holiday. Pair with bold red sandals or flats, you really can't go wrong.

Tove Solene Cotton-Blend Midi Dress
Tove Solene Cotton-Blend Midi Dress

This super sleek midi dress is a slightly more retro take on the drop-waist silhouette. For those searching for wedding guest dresses, this raspberry pink dress is a total must-have.

Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless. 

