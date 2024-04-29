This chic dress silhouette will be everywhere this season

With low-slung jeans and trousers a current favourite in the lower-half garment realm, it is no surprise that this Y2K-inspired trend has quickly made its way to dresses too. The drop-waist dress debuted at major Spring/Summer 2024 catwalk shows, including Sandy Liang, Schiaparelli, Viktor and Rolf, and Molly Goddard.

Inspired by classic vintage silhouettes like Christian Dior's iconic 1950s 'New Look', as an aim to reinvent womenswear silhouettes and Parisian Haute Couture, the drop-waist hemline has been a recurring silhouette in the catwalk ever since. Today, this shape features modern iterations, textures, and colours that ultimately have a delicate fit, with the hem falling at the bottom of the torso rather than at the top of the hips.

On the runway, Sandy Liang's most recent collection featured khaki, pink, and black drop-waist dresses tied at the hemline with delicate flower belts, whilst Schiaparelli's designs featured structural pieces with bubbling skirts in white and black. Giving us romantic silhouettes with textures of silk and organza. Brides, I'm looking at you.

Regardless of your plans for the upcming months, whether it's an impending holiday or a summer wedding, drop-waist dresses are a Spring/Summer 2024 must-have. Below, are my favourite 10 to invest in now.

Shop Drop Waist Dresses

Reformation Elvira Dress £ 248 at Reformation Made from organic cotton, this chic dress has a corseted bodice shows how a billowing bubble skirt can be grownup too,

Marques Almeida Beige Full Skirt Dress £594 at Marques Almeida The drama is in the details with this Marques Almeida dress. The rib jersey tank contrasts beautifully with the accompanying puff skirt. Pair with your favourite sandals for a dreamy wedding guest look.

& Other Stories Tank Midi Dress £85 at & Other Stories A great daily alternative, this dress is a must-have for the office and beyond. Pair with ballet flats and a leather jacket for chilly spring days or your favourite gladiator sandals on holiday.

Mango A-Line Dress £ 29.99 At the top of my wish-list is this Mango dress. Coming in a trendy khaki colour and featuring a slightly higher collar, I am mentally styling various outfits featuring this dress.

Jil Sander Panelled Knitted Maxi Dress £2,850 at Net-A-Porter This Jil Sander number holds an elegant contrast with its tight rib top and voluminous skirt pairing. Coming in a soft peach colour, this beautiful investment piece is a keeper.

Kitri Andrea Blue Sunflower Print Maxi Dress £225 at Kitri If you love prints, then look no further than this Kitri number. Featuring bright flower prints, it is the perfect summer occasionwear dress.

Nobody's Child Midi Skater Dress £75 at Nobody's Child For those who would like to explore a drop-waist silhouette but are not fully committed, this Nobody's Child dress features a tighter waistline and a more slimline skirt.

Zara Contrast Dress £25.99 at Zara A great everyday alternative, this neutral coloured Zara drop-waist dress can be perfectly paired with trendy boat shoes and denim jacket for a casual look weekend look.

Mirae Tommy Lagoona Dress £410 at Mirae Modern, bold, and super unique, this Mirae dress just screams warm summer days by the pool or evening dinners whilst on holiday. Pair with bold red sandals or flats, you really can't go wrong.