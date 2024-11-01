If you like chocolate, you're going to LOVE this fashion trend

Whether you're addicted to coffee or chocolate, the brown trend is one you will no doubt adore this season. While last winter was all about chocolate brown, for Autumn/Winter 2024, we're expanding the palette to all other hues, from dark camels to rich, almost-black browns.

Now I will admit that until recently, I actively avoided brown, thinking it, for want of a better word, dull. It just seemed old-fashioned and drab to me.

However, these days I see it as a chic alternative to the more popular blacks and greys of a classic Winter wardrobe. And it just so happens to be one of the major Autumn/Winter 2024 trends as well, so now's the time for other naysayers to hope on the brown bandwagon.

The good news, as I mentioned, is that all chocolate hues work this season, making it a far easier trend to nail. As ever, the best inspiration has come from the catwalk.

models wearing brown outfits on the catwalk

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There were milky creams at Coach and Max Mara, caramel lattes at Chanel, Burberry and Ferragamo and the ‘just black, no sugar’ at Miu Miu and Prada (I'm going hard on the coffee analogy here, but feel free to visualise blondie, milk and dark chocolate instead).

The vibe this season is very much 'head to toe', and at Acne Studios, Anna Sui and Chloe in particular, mixing different brown hues added depth to daytime and evening looks.

If going all out isn't quite for you, take your cue from Sabato de Sarno at Gucci, who mixed it with other Autumnal hues like burgundy and forest green.

So if you agree that brown is the new black, shop my edit below.

Shop the brown trend

Cora Chunky Cashmere Crew Jumper
Hush Cora Chunky Cashmere Jumper

Layer this chunky knit over a caramel silk skirt.

Brown Mongolian Cropped Coat - S (6-8)
DeSavary Brown Mongolian Cropped Coat

Add texture and warmth to your winter wardrobe with this Mongolian jacket.

Sequinned Knit Top
Zara, Sequinned Knit Top

For party season, opt for a brown sequin top, paired with a sheer chocolate skirt.

Washed Flared Cotton Trousers
Monki, Washed Flared Cotton Trousers

If you aren't keen to wear brown head-to-toe, I suggest these camel trousers with a red jumper.

Pomellato brown diamond ring
Pomellato, Brown diamond ring

If budget allows, a brown diamond ring is the perfect way to add a luxurious touch to your Winter outfit.

George Wrap Coat
Aligne, George Wrap Coat

This coat has been so popular, it keeps selling out, so be quick if you want it.

Axelle Ankle Boots - Polished Camel - Patent Cowide Leather - Sézane
Sézane, Axelle Ankle Boots

If you're fed up of black ankle boots, may I suggest these chic patent caramel boots?

celine brown puffer jacket
Celine, Triomphe jacket

For off duty days, layer this cosy puffer jacket over a beige cashmere knitted set.

Serif Mini Tote - Leather
COS, Serif Mini Tote

If grey and black are still your go-to for Winter, you can dip into the brown trend with accessories like this deep brown leather tote.

By Anthropologie High-Neck Ruffle Chiffon Mini Dress
By Anthropologie, High-Neck Ruffle Chiffon Mini Dress

Tick two trends in one go with this sheer chiffon mini dress, perfect for party season.

Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Bouclé Jacket
Toteme Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Jacket

Toteme's cult scarf coat is now available in this warm shade of camel.

Belinda Knee High Boot
Reformation Belinda Knee High Boot

A sleek pair of suede knee-high boots will be one of the hardest working accessories in your wardrobe this winter.

Studded Nappa Leather Belt
Massimo Dutti, Studded Nappa Leather Belt

This belt is not quite but almost black, and will look great cinching a brown knitted maxi dress.

Utility Jumpsuit
& Other Stories, Utility Jumpsuit

Team this satin jumpsuit with a cream coat and camel accessories.

