If you like chocolate, you're going to LOVE this fashion trend

Whether you're addicted to coffee or chocolate, the brown trend is one you will no doubt adore this season. While last winter was all about chocolate brown, for Autumn/Winter 2024, we're expanding the palette to all other hues, from dark camels to rich, almost-black browns.

Now I will admit that until recently, I actively avoided brown, thinking it, for want of a better word, dull. It just seemed old-fashioned and drab to me.

However, these days I see it as a chic alternative to the more popular blacks and greys of a classic Winter wardrobe. And it just so happens to be one of the major Autumn/Winter 2024 trends as well, so now's the time for other naysayers to hope on the brown bandwagon.

The good news, as I mentioned, is that all chocolate hues work this season, making it a far easier trend to nail. As ever, the best inspiration has come from the catwalk.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There were milky creams at Coach and Max Mara, caramel lattes at Chanel, Burberry and Ferragamo and the ‘just black, no sugar’ at Miu Miu and Prada (I'm going hard on the coffee analogy here, but feel free to visualise blondie, milk and dark chocolate instead).

The vibe this season is very much 'head to toe', and at Acne Studios, Anna Sui and Chloe in particular, mixing different brown hues added depth to daytime and evening looks.

If going all out isn't quite for you, take your cue from Sabato de Sarno at Gucci, who mixed it with other Autumnal hues like burgundy and forest green.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So if you agree that brown is the new black, shop my edit below.

Shop the brown trend

Hush Cora Chunky Cashmere Jumper £260 at MyTheresa Layer this chunky knit over a caramel silk skirt.

DeSavary Brown Mongolian Cropped Coat £450 at DeSavary Add texture and warmth to your winter wardrobe with this Mongolian jacket.

Zara, Sequinned Knit Top £45.99 at Zara For party season, opt for a brown sequin top, paired with a sheer chocolate skirt.

Monki, Washed Flared Cotton Trousers £39.99 at H&M If you aren't keen to wear brown head-to-toe, I suggest these camel trousers with a red jumper.

Pomellato, Brown diamond ring £1,350 at Pomellato If budget allows, a brown diamond ring is the perfect way to add a luxurious touch to your Winter outfit.

Aligne, George Wrap Coat £289 at Aligne This coat has been so popular, it keeps selling out, so be quick if you want it.

Sézane, Axelle Ankle Boots £200 at Sézane If you're fed up of black ankle boots, may I suggest these chic patent caramel boots?

Celine, Triomphe jacket £2,250 at Celine For off duty days, layer this cosy puffer jacket over a beige cashmere knitted set.

COS, Serif Mini Tote £125 at COS If grey and black are still your go-to for Winter, you can dip into the brown trend with accessories like this deep brown leather tote.

By Anthropologie, High-Neck Ruffle Chiffon Mini Dress £65 at Anthropologie Tick two trends in one go with this sheer chiffon mini dress, perfect for party season.

Toteme Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Jacket £810 at Net-a-porter Toteme's cult scarf coat is now available in this warm shade of camel.

Reformation Belinda Knee High Boot £448 at Reformation A sleek pair of suede knee-high boots will be one of the hardest working accessories in your wardrobe this winter.

Massimo Dutti, Studded Nappa Leather Belt £59.95 at Massimo Dutti This belt is not quite but almost black, and will look great cinching a brown knitted maxi dress.