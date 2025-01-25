We asked 6 of the most stylish women around what they're buying this January

January is a tough month for style. It's freezing, dull and grey, and the start of a new year can have you questioning everything in your wardrobe.

If, like me, you're on the hunt for some new staples — look no further. I've asked the most stylish women around exactly what they'll be buying this January and why.

From fluffy fur coats, statement blazers and it-handbags, it's safe to say their ideas have got you covered. Read on for each of their top three purchases and where to shop them.

Denise Birger Christensen, CEO of Birger Christensen Collective

Miu Miu Fleece Sweatshirt £1,520 at Miu Miu "This Miu Miu red fleece for layering and adding a pop of colour to spice up the dark January."

Magda Butrym Satin Trench Coat £2,935 at Magda Butrym "A good trench for transitioning."

Remain Cocoon Denim Pants Blue €95 (was €190) at Remain Birger Christensen "And finally, a pair of these Remain cocoon pants in blue."

Grece Ghanem, content creator

Bottega Veneta Hop Large Intrecciato Leather Tote £3,670 at Net-A-Porter "Big bags — the bigger the better!"

Entire Studios Vicinity Cropped Faux Fur Jacket £374 (was £535) at Mytheresa "Plenty of faux-fur jackets and coats."

Reformation Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans £198 at Reformation "Animal print, like a zebra trouser for example — a statement piece to make any look special!"

Fisayo Longe, founder of Kai Collective

Miu Miu Leather Jacket £5,600 at Mytheresa "In January, you’ve got to buy a fabulous coat. I just bought a past season Margiela one from Vestiaire Collective but this brown Miu Miu jacket is on my wishlist for spring. However, I’m pretty sure I can thrift one that is just as fabulous!"

Y/Project Evergreen Wire Straight Jeans £272 (was £545) at Mytheresa "With the news that YProject will be shutting it's doors, people should be buying the last available pieces on the market to have a beautiful piece of fashion history to cherish forever."

M&S 2pk Heatgen™ Thermal Leggings £25 at M&S "It is COLD. It is SO COLD! I used to wear tights under my jeans/trousers but recently realised I’ve absolutely been missing a trick — thermal leggings. I get mine from M&S."

Erin Deering, founder of Deering

Deering Andiamo Jacket £388 at Deering "A very fluffy cropped jacket from Deering (it's not available just yet). It’s summer here in Australia but I’m getting prepped early for winter!"

Hunza G Square Neck Seersucker Swimsuit £175 at Net-A-Porter "A one piece bikini in black from Hunza G. We do still have 2-3 more months of hot weather and I have a particular look I want to recreate featuring a Loewe gold chain belt I got before Christmas."

Magda Butrym Crepe Blazer £1,090 at Net-A-Porter "A black blazer from Magda Butrym. This may sound obvious but I want a new cropped style that’s cinched at the waist."

Brigitte Chartrand, VP of Womenswear Buying and Everything Else at SSENSE

(Image credit: SSENSE)

"Before I fully commit to a purchase, I already know what other pieces I’ll wear with it from my wardrobe. It’s like playing a styling game in my head. 95% of the time it ends up working out!"

Toteme Gray Double-Pleated Tailored Trousers £370 at SSENSE "I just ordered these trousers for my trip to Paris next week. I have been wanting a cozy dark grey trouser to wear with some of my favourite oversized cashmere sweaters and a pair of sneakers."

Taupe Medium Scarf Bag £690 at SSENSE "I really like this bag. I would wear it as a shoulder bag and taupe is a great colour that is quite versatile. I have the The Row 90’s bag in a similar tone and I use it every single day."

The Row Black Nobilis Tr Boots £2,550 at SSENSE "You can’t really go wrong with a classic black boot and I love these for winter. I have this The Row cashmere dress that would pair perfectly with these boots."

Tine Van Cauwenberghe, clinical psychologist and content creator

"Here are my current obsessions: one I’m debating, one everyone should own, and one I’ve already fallen in love with. Plus, a bonus clothing item you have to check out."

Le Teckel Medium Calf Hair Shoulder Bag Visit Site "Cowhide prints have been trending for a while now, but I’m on the fence about how much I actually love them. Enter this Dalmatian-inspired print: it’s different, it’s chic, and I’m kind of obsessed. (Fun fact: Dalmatians are my favorite dog breed, so this bag feels more like adopting a new pet than buying an accessory.) Why doubt it? It might just be a fleeting trend, and I’ve seen this Teckel model on a lot of people lately. Still, I can’t stop thinking about it… and honestly, that’s reason enough to get it. Right?"

Vintage Grosse Dior Brooch £70 at eBay "Everyone needs a vintage gold brooch. Seriously. It can take even the simplest outfit from “meh” to “wow.” I’ve been inspired by style icons like Leandra Medine Cohen, who often uses brooches to elevate her looks. My dream piece was the Erdem Rose brooch, but it’s sold out everywhere. Thankfully, there are many great options on Etsy—it’s just a matter of finding the right one. Trust me, you’ll wear it forever."

The Attico La Passeggiata Medium'' Khaki Top Handle £1,410 at The Attico "The Attico Passeggiata Bag. This bag is everything. The shape strikes the perfect balance between structured and relaxed—it’s modern, versatile, and anything but boring. It comes in gorgeous colours and a variety of leathers, but I went for the khaki suede (my prediction for the next “it” colour). It’s something fresh, and a great alternative to the usual black designer bags from The Row or Hermès. Speaking of black, the smooth leather version is still living rent-free in my head. This is the not-so-basic, basic designer bag that I know I won’t tire of anytime soon. And honestly? It’s pretty affordable compared to its high-end counterparts."