We asked 6 of the most stylish women around what they're buying this January
Get the fashion-pack's must-have items
- Denise Birger Christensen, CEO of Birger Christensen Collective
- Grece Ghanem, content creator
- Fisayo Longe, founder of Kai Collective
- Erin Deering, founder of Deering
- Brigitte Chartrand, VP of Womenswear Buying and Everything Else at SSENSE
- Tine Van Cauwenberghe, clinical psychologist and content creator
January is a tough month for style. It's freezing, dull and grey, and the start of a new year can have you questioning everything in your wardrobe.
If, like me, you're on the hunt for some new staples — look no further. I've asked the most stylish women around exactly what they'll be buying this January and why.
From fluffy fur coats, statement blazers and it-handbags, it's safe to say their ideas have got you covered. Read on for each of their top three purchases and where to shop them.
Denise Birger Christensen, CEO of Birger Christensen Collective
"This Miu Miu red fleece for layering and adding a pop of colour to spice up the dark January."
Grece Ghanem, content creator
"Animal print, like a zebra trouser for example — a statement piece to make any look special!"
Fisayo Longe, founder of Kai Collective
"In January, you’ve got to buy a fabulous coat. I just bought a past season Margiela one from Vestiaire Collective but this brown Miu Miu jacket is on my wishlist for spring. However, I’m pretty sure I can thrift one that is just as fabulous!"
"With the news that YProject will be shutting it's doors, people should be buying the last available pieces on the market to have a beautiful piece of fashion history to cherish forever."
"It is COLD. It is SO COLD! I used to wear tights under my jeans/trousers but recently realised I’ve absolutely been missing a trick — thermal leggings. I get mine from M&S."
Erin Deering, founder of Deering
"A very fluffy cropped jacket from Deering (it's not available just yet). It’s summer here in Australia but I’m getting prepped early for winter!"
"A one piece bikini in black from Hunza G. We do still have 2-3 more months of hot weather and I have a particular look I want to recreate featuring a Loewe gold chain belt I got before Christmas."
"A black blazer from Magda Butrym. This may sound obvious but I want a new cropped style that’s cinched at the waist."
Brigitte Chartrand, VP of Womenswear Buying and Everything Else at SSENSE
"Before I fully commit to a purchase, I already know what other pieces I’ll wear with it from my wardrobe. It’s like playing a styling game in my head. 95% of the time it ends up working out!"
"I just ordered these trousers for my trip to Paris next week. I have been wanting a cozy dark grey trouser to wear with some of my favourite oversized cashmere sweaters and a pair of sneakers."
"I really like this bag. I would wear it as a shoulder bag and taupe is a great colour that is quite versatile. I have the The Row 90’s bag in a similar tone and I use it every single day."
"You can’t really go wrong with a classic black boot and I love these for winter. I have this The Row cashmere dress that would pair perfectly with these boots."
Tine Van Cauwenberghe, clinical psychologist and content creator
"Here are my current obsessions: one I’m debating, one everyone should own, and one I’ve already fallen in love with. Plus, a bonus clothing item you have to check out."
"Cowhide prints have been trending for a while now, but I’m on the fence about how much I actually love them. Enter this Dalmatian-inspired print: it’s different, it’s chic, and I’m kind of obsessed. (Fun fact: Dalmatians are my favorite dog breed, so this bag feels more like adopting a new pet than buying an accessory.) Why doubt it? It might just be a fleeting trend, and I’ve seen this Teckel model on a lot of people lately. Still, I can’t stop thinking about it… and honestly, that’s reason enough to get it. Right?"
"Everyone needs a vintage gold brooch. Seriously. It can take even the simplest outfit from “meh” to “wow.” I’ve been inspired by style icons like Leandra Medine Cohen, who often uses brooches to elevate her looks. My dream piece was the Erdem Rose brooch, but it’s sold out everywhere. Thankfully, there are many great options on Etsy—it’s just a matter of finding the right one. Trust me, you’ll wear it forever."
"The Attico Passeggiata Bag. This bag is everything. The shape strikes the perfect balance between structured and relaxed—it’s modern, versatile, and anything but boring. It comes in gorgeous colours and a variety of leathers, but I went for the khaki suede (my prediction for the next “it” colour). It’s something fresh, and a great alternative to the usual black designer bags from The Row or Hermès. Speaking of black, the smooth leather version is still living rent-free in my head. This is the not-so-basic, basic designer bag that I know I won’t tire of anytime soon. And honestly? It’s pretty affordable compared to its high-end counterparts."
"Bonus Must-Have Item: high-waisted barrel-leg pants. The search is on for the perfect pair. For denim, I’ve got my eye on styles from Agolde or Citizens of Humanity. For a more tailored look, I’m loving the options from By Malene Birger. Barrel-leg pants are just so flattering. Don’t sleep on this silhouette—it’s worth the hype."
Rebecca Jane Hill is a freelance fashion editor and stylist. She is the former fashion editor at Drapers, and has contributed to publications such as Elle, Refinery29, Stylist, Glamour, The Face, Dazed, Bricks, and Riposte. She has also worked with brands such as Dr Martens, Gucci and Calvin Klein across strategy, consultancy and creative direction.
