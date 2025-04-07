The just-dropped Elizabeth Scarlett x Nobody's Child collection is a spring dressing dream

As someone who loves to harness the power of social media, few things excite me more than witnessing a successful partnership emerge from a simple DM. The Elizabeth Scarlett x Nobody's Child capsule collection is the latest example.

Speaking exclusively with Marie Claire UK, brand founder Elizabeth Scarlett revealed that this is precisely how the collaboration—that dropped online today—came about. "Jody [Plows, Nobody's Child CEO] slid into my [Instagram] DMs. I still have the screenshot with the exact message she sent me asking if we wanted to collaborate," she says. "I was so excited because I've loved Nobody's Child for a really long time."

(Image credit: Nobody's Child)

Combining Elizabeth Scarlett's hand-embroidered designs with Nobody's Child's contemporary, feminine ready-to-wear styles, the collection is a celebration of both brands' love of colour, print and nature.

"It's fantastic to see your designs through another brand's perspective; that's been consistent throughout the entire collaboration," explains Scarlett. "My customers have been asking us for ready-to-wear pieces for some time, so the fact that I can now offer that to them, along with something different plus accessories from our side, is really exciting."

Elizabeth Scarlett's signature nature-inspired motifs are front and centre of the capsule—think birds, seashells and flowers embroidered onto spring/summer essentials including wrap dresses, shackets, boho-style tops, denim and pouches—and inspired by her watercolour paintings. "I've got a whole archive of hand-painted designs, which we gave [Nobody's Child] access to and decided which story to work into each piece," explains Scarlett.

(Image credit: Nobody's Child x Elizabeth Scarlett)

The resulting collection perfectly captures that whimsical, new-season feeling, and has something for women of all ages—little ones included, thanks to matching mini-me designs. "I know that's what Nobody's Child does well: it caters to women of all ages and all styles," says Scarlett. "I loved that they really considered this as they developed the range. My grandmother asked me when she can get the pieces, and I know my daughter will love them too."

(Image credit: Nobody's Child)

Both brands also share a commitment to ethical fashion, and to celebrate their collaboration, will donate £10,000 to the Devon Environment Foundation via Conservation Collective to protect and restore endangered native species at the grassroots level.

Ensuring the collection was sustainability-conscious was a priority, too. "It's our first fashion collaboration, so I was very conscious about it," explains Scarlett. "We are always developing our products and trying to find the best ways to reduce our impact on the planet, from low-impact production to making most of our shipments by sea. I felt like our philosophy is really aligned with Nobody's Child, and they really care about investing in those processes, too."

Keep scrolling to shop our top picks from the collection...

Shop Nobody's Child X Elizabeth Scarlett

