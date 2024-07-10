Mummy and me dressing has never been so chic - as these 8 brands prove
Cute, chic, and comfy
Often reserved for special occasions or family photoshoots, incorporating 'mummy and me' dressing into your everyday wardrobe is not an easy task. Usually, these matching sets tend to be lacking in the stylish department and finding the perfect look can entail some endless scrolling time.
Luckily, some of our favourite brands have designed the prettiest matching mother and daughter dresses, elevating the 'mummy and me' dressing concept. Surpassing traditional slogan T-shirts and matching pyjama sets, brands are now introducing billowy summer dresses and even formal occasion wear that make mini-me dressing totally stylish. From Farm Rio's latest Signature collection and Gap x Dôen's matching looks to nightwear label If Only If's latest collaboration with Cabbages & Roses - we simply cannot get enough.
A post shared by SARAH CORBETT-WINDER (@sarah.corbettwinder)
A photo posted by on
So if you, like us, can't wait to get your hands on these looks and create the perfect matching outfit, keep scrolling as we have selected our top picks of the best matching mother and daughter outfits this summer.
Shop our top picks
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
-
I am useless at blow drying my unruly hair, but this viral hair tool makes it so easy - and it's super affordable
Truly worth the hype
By Mica Ricketts
-
Here's how to get discounted tickets off the beauty event of the year: The Beauty Show
A weekend for beauty obsessives
By Katie Thomas
-
Theo James' NSFW photo shoot is going viral - and the internet cannot cope
We're speechless
By Iris Goldsztajn