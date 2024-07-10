Mummy and me dressing has never been so chic - as these 8 brands prove

Often reserved for special occasions or family photoshoots, incorporating 'mummy and me' dressing into your everyday wardrobe is not an easy task. Usually, these matching sets tend to be lacking in the stylish department and finding the perfect look can entail some endless scrolling time.

Mummy and me dressing Hill House

(Image credit: @marikokuo)

Luckily, some of our favourite brands have designed the prettiest matching mother and daughter dresses, elevating the 'mummy and me' dressing concept. Surpassing traditional slogan T-shirts and matching pyjama sets, brands are now introducing billowy summer dresses and even formal occasion wear that make mini-me dressing totally stylish. From Farm Rio's latest Signature collection and Gap x Dôen's matching looks to nightwear label If Only If's latest collaboration with Cabbages & Roses - we simply cannot get enough.

A post shared by SARAH CORBETT-WINDER (@sarah.corbettwinder)

A photo posted by on

So if you, like us, can't wait to get your hands on these looks and create the perfect matching outfit, keep scrolling as we have selected our top picks of the best matching mother and daughter outfits this summer.

Shop our top picks

Christina
Cabbages & Roses X If Only If Collaboration Christina Dress

Florrie
Cabbages & Roses X If Only If Collaboration Florrie Dress

The Ellie Nap Dress - Navy Autumn Paisley
The Ellie Nap Dress - Navy Autumn Paisley

The Tiny Ellie Nap Dress - Navy Autumn Paisley
The Tiny Ellie Nap Dress - Navy Autumn Paisley

DÔen Floral Mini Dress
DÔen Floral Mini Dress

DÔen Floral Dress (6-12 Months)
DÔen Floral Dress (6-12 Months)

Queen Elizabeth Girl's Dress Seashell Stripe Cotton With Sugar and Spice Hand Smocking
Queen Elizabeth Girl's Dress Seashell

Queen Elizabeth Women's Dress Seashell Stripe Cotton With Sugar and Spice Hand Smocking
Queen Elizabeth Women's Dress Seashell

Off-White Tropical Fruits Midi Dress
Off-White Tropical Fruits Midi Dress

Tropical Fruits Kids Dress
Tropical Fruits Kids Dress

Avin Cotton Embroidered Midi Dress
Avin Cotton Embroidered Midi Dress

Girls Darling Pink Decker Dress
Girls Darling Pink Decker Dress

Amorette V-Neck Gown
Amorette V-Neck Gown

Amorette Kids Dress
Amorette Kids Dress

Rhode dress
Linen Sophie Dress

Rhode
Kids Ella Dress

Sofia Piza
Sofia Piza
Fashion Writer

Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. 

Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless. 

