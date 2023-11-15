Anya Hindmarch's collaboration with Uniqlo is really, really good

You know a fashion collab is special when several members of the Marie Claire team set alarms so they can snap up their favourite pieces as soon as they drop.

The soon-to-launch UNIQLO x Anya Hindmarch capsule collection – a considered edit of knitted jumpers and accessories with a playful twist – has been the talk of the office, and with good reason.

(Image credit: UNIQLO x ANYA HINDMARCH)

UNIQLO is known for its affordable cashmere, which plays a starring role in the capsule. At the top of my wish list is a perfectly slouchy, grey roll neck, embroidered with Anya Hindmarch's iconic eyes motif. I plan to wear it with a pair of wide-leg cargo pants and metallic ankle boots all winter.

(Image credit: UNIQLO x ANYA HINDMARCH)

At £14.90 each, the eye-adorned beanies make perfect Christmas gifts (which include self-gifting, of course). And they don't just look good; just like the other knitted accessories in the collection, each hat is made with UNIQLO's pioneering HEATTECH to keep you warm on chilly days. Our senior beauty editor Katie wants one in navy.

Meanwhile, our producer Sofia has her eyes on the lambswool jumper (just £34.90), the two-tone socks and the packable tote, which comes with a detachable pouch for headphones or other bits and bobs.

(Image credit: UNIQLO x ANYA HINDMARCH)

'I’m a huge Uniqlo fan,' says Anya Hindmarch, talking about her debut collection with the Japanese brand.

'I decided not to mess with their brilliant silhouettes, but instead to play with them; deconstructing and then rebuilding them with different stitches and exposed seams – and in turn leaving all sort of little design details to make pulling on your knitwear the favourite part of your day.'

UNIQLO x Anya Hindmarch launches on 23rd November at uniqlo.com