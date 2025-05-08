Poppy Delevingne x Nobody's Child just landed in time for festival season
You don't want to miss this
With festival season approaching, Nobody's Child has collaborated with English actress Poppy Delevingne to design a collection of festival staples inspired by her travels, closest relationships, and her eclectic wardrobe that has made her a favourite among the British style set.
The collection, which has been in development for about a year, involved a meticulous design process featuring hand-painted prints and inspiration from Delevingne's own personal collection of vintage pieces reminiscent of her travels.
The result is a collection of nostalgic silhouettes featuring '70s inspired ruffles, crochets, and lingerie slips - perfect for festival season.
“I’m beyond excited to finally share my collaboration with Nobody’s Child," says Delevingne. "This collection has been a real passion project for me — merging my love for vintage and timeless style with the brand’s commitment to sustainability. We’ve worked hard to create pieces that are not only fashion-forward but also easy to wear."
Expect flowing dresses, tailored pieces, and boho-inspired blouses, plus a denim fringe jacket dubbed Delevingne's favourite.
In line with the brand's focus on sustainability, Nobody's Child has mapped this collection through its award-winning Digital Product Passport initiative. This aims to document each piece's supply chain touchpoints, with information accessible by scanning a QR code on each garment's care label to bridge the gap between production and the customer.
“We’re absolutely thrilled to be collaborating with Poppy Delevingne on this exciting new collection. Poppy’s innate sense of style and her playful, bold approach to fashion make her the perfect partner for Nobody’s Child," says the brand's CEO, Jody Plows. "Together, we’ve crafted a collection that combines a vintage essence with effortless, statement designs."
Poppy Delevingne x Nobody's Child is now available to shop online. Sizes range from 4 to 22, and prices range from £49 to £150.
Shop the collection
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.
