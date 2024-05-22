Dôen's latest collab with Gap has the boho pieces the fashion girls want

From soft feminine silhouettes to delicate florals and pointelle fabrics, Gap's latest collaboration with California-based brand Dôen is nothing short of timeless. The collection features 46 pieces, including matching sets, denim, skirts, and accessories, that compose the perfect summer capsule wardrobe. Plus, there is matching kidswear for toddlers and older children.

Created by the Santa Barbara-born sister duo Margaret and Katherine Kleveland, Dôen has received substantial celebrity endorsements from A-listers such as Selena Gomez, Camila Morrone, and Kylie Jenner. This is partly because of their classic designs, and also because of their responsible commitment to working with international partners who share their core values of giving back to their communities and employees.

“It’s been a dream to watch our collections, so rooted in nostalgia and femininity, reimagined through the classic Gap lens,” says Katherine Kleveland. “As with all our Dôen designs, the collaboration pieces were designed to be loved, worn in, and passed down — and we’re beyond excited to partner with Gap to be able to offer this to an engaged global community.”

Gap x Dôen campaign imagery featuring Lily and Ruby Aldrige. (Image credit: Gap x Dôen)

Maintaining their commitment to celebrating womanhood and the modern woman, the brands chose model and mother Lily Aldridge, and her sister and fellow model, Ruby Aldridge, to star in the campaign.

Aligning with Gap's usual offerings, the collection retails from £12 to £100. Judging by its recent US launch, which saw the majority of the pieces sell out, we predict the UK launch will follow suit. The capsule officially launches on 23rd May, but is currently available to shop with early access. On your marks, get set... shop.

