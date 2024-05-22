Dôen's latest collab with Gap has the boho pieces the fashion girls want
We want it all
From soft feminine silhouettes to delicate florals and pointelle fabrics, Gap's latest collaboration with California-based brand Dôen is nothing short of timeless. The collection features 46 pieces, including matching sets, denim, skirts, and accessories, that compose the perfect summer capsule wardrobe. Plus, there is matching kidswear for toddlers and older children.
Created by the Santa Barbara-born sister duo Margaret and Katherine Kleveland, Dôen has received substantial celebrity endorsements from A-listers such as Selena Gomez, Camila Morrone, and Kylie Jenner. This is partly because of their classic designs, and also because of their responsible commitment to working with international partners who share their core values of giving back to their communities and employees.
“It’s been a dream to watch our collections, so rooted in nostalgia and femininity, reimagined through the classic Gap lens,” says Katherine Kleveland. “As with all our Dôen designs, the collaboration pieces were designed to be loved, worn in, and passed down — and we’re beyond excited to partner with Gap to be able to offer this to an engaged global community.”
Maintaining their commitment to celebrating womanhood and the modern woman, the brands chose model and mother Lily Aldridge, and her sister and fellow model, Ruby Aldridge, to star in the campaign.
Aligning with Gap's usual offerings, the collection retails from £12 to £100. Judging by its recent US launch, which saw the majority of the pieces sell out, we predict the UK launch will follow suit. The capsule officially launches on 23rd May, but is currently available to shop with early access. On your marks, get set... shop.
Shop the collection
This soft cotton mini dress is the perfect summer staple that pairs beautifully with sandals or flats alike.
This soft woven floral mini dress has a direct kid's matching number, perfect for you and your mini-me.
A soft pointelle vest is a great elevated basic to pair with denim shorts, skirts, or your perfect everyday jeans.
Offering matching and single kidswear, this sweet summer dress is made of soft cotton to make sure the little ones are comfortable all throughout.
Featuring a matching midi skirt, this top is great on its own or as an ensemble. You can't go wrong.
Featuring a comfortable pull-on waist with a soft flower print and red detailing at the hem, this skirt is at the top of my wish list.
A great baby and toddler cardigan made from a soft linen-blend with a point collar detailing.
These wide-leg chinos are perfect for the office and beyond. Plus, they have a matching baby option!
A crisp striped blue shirt is a must-have capsule wardrobe piece. This number is made from 100% organic cotton and features a white eyelet collar.
Great high-waisted jeans are not to be skipped, and this pair is a true forever wardrobe item that will easily see you through many seasons to come.
Another direct match with kidswear, this midi dress perfectly encapsulates hot summer days.
It wouldn't be Gap without an incredible retro sweatshirt, this crewneck is from the kid's section but I might have to invest in it either way.
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
