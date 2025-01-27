Bella Hadid shut down Saint Laurent to shop this weekend - here’s what we think she bought

Last weekend, Bella Hadid had what is possibly my dream weekend. No, she didn’t get whisked away to a remote island to take a break from the awful January weather (although I wouldn’t say no to that either), instead, she shut down a Saint Laurent store in New York to have her own private shopping spree. The model was seen heading into store in a chic black leather bomber jacket, matching black dress and heeled boots, where she browsed the rails trying on outerwear, handbags and accessories to her heart’s content.

Much like a rom-com movie montage, some click-happy photographers managed to catch the whole event including as Bella left with four large Saint Laurent bags in her arms. So, because I’m not envious at all, I of course took to seeing if I could find out what was inside them. Sadly, we’ve had no confirmations just yet (although I’m sure we’ll be seeing her turn out some incredible street style looks in them in no time at all) but that hasn’t stopped me imagining. Here’s what Bella may have bought on her Saint Laurent shopping trip…

What (I think) Bella bought at Saint Laurent

1. The Le 5 à 7 Supple large leather shoulder bag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This sleek, slouchy bag fits right into Bella’s aesthetic (she was previously spotted with the Coach’s similar shaped, Brooklyn bag) so we’re not surprised she wanted to try it on in person.

Saint Laurent The Le 5 à 7 Supple large leather shoulder bag £2200 at NET-A-PORTER As well as tan, it also comes in 6 other shades including classic black, white and khaki, so there’s plenty of options if brown isn’t your shade.

2. A leather coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While we can’t track down the exact leather Saint Laurent coat Bella’s trying on here, she was spotted in their lambskin bomber style while leaving the store proving she has more than one in her wardrobe. If you prefer the longer length style, this one from Nour Hammour is as close as it gets featuring a similar shirt style collar and straight fit.

3. The Le 5 à 7 Bea leather tote bag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Also vying for a spot on Bella’s arm was the Bea tote which features the same relaxed look and logo closure as the Le 5 à 7 Supple but in a slightly wider shape.

Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Bea leather tote bag £2645 at MyTheresa This would make the perfect work bag for anyone who needs to lug a laptop around (although we’re not sure that’s what Bella has in mind for it).

4. Sunglasses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bella accessorised with a pair of sunglasses as she tried on pieces in store. While we can’t be sure of the exact pair, Saint Laurent have so many chic styles you’ll be spoilt for choice whichever you opt for.

5. A cream high neck top

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Did Bella thumb past this high neck top on the rail or add it to her basket? We may never know but the fact that she saw it makes it good enough for us and we want to add it to our wardrobe ASAP.

