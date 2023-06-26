From double denim to crochet, here are the best celebrity looks from Glastonbury

Another year, another slew is chic looks straight from Somerset at the Glastonbury festival. Star-studded attendees this year included Sienna Miller, Poppy Delevingne, Gemma Chan and more, all of whom arrived in their festival best, playing into the fun aesthetic of the event.

By way of trends, both Sienna Miller and It-girl-on-the-rise, India Amarteifio opted for double denim this year, pairing jean shorts alongside matching jackets, while Wellington boots were also seen far and wide among celebrity attendees.

Despite the warm weather, stars layered up, pairing their looks alongside practical jackets and even more practical footwear. Sunglasses were also a must for all in attendance.

If you're looking to emulate the style of celebrities at Glastonbury this year, luckily many of their exact looks are still available to purchase. So without further ado, keep scrolling to see and shop the best celebrity looks from Glastonbury Festival 2023.

Sienna Miller

Double-denim was on the agenda for Sienna Miller, who styled a pair of Self Portrait cargo shorts alongside a crystal embellished denim jacket and finished her look with the ultimate festival footwear, cowboy boots.

(Image credit: Getty)

Poppy Delevingne

Poppy Delevingne leaned into the retro festival aesthetic by wearing a 1970s-inspired crochet mini dress. Delevingne's look was courtesy of the sustainable high-street brand, Nobody's Child and retails for just £65. Despite the clear blue skies, Delevingne paired her trending dress alongside Hunter Wellies for the full festival effect.

(Image credit: Getty)

Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan was decked out in UK-label Barbour for her Glastonbury appearance. The star wore a Barbour waxed jacket alongside a denim mini skirt and finished her look with Wellies by the brand.

(Image credit: Getty)

India Amarteifio

Coach was the brand of choice for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story star, India Amarteifio. The It-girl took a leaf out of Sienna Miller's book, also opting for double denim, pairing a Coach branded jacket alongside matching shorts. Amarteifio finished her look with Coach's signature Tabby bag.

(Image credit: Getty)