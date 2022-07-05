We can't wait to wear this...
Sienna Miller has done it again. Last month, the actress attended Glastonbury in a brown mini dress from Mango, and this week the star was spotted at Wimbledon in the dreamiest white summer dress.
Staying true to her boho style, Sienna’s dress featured an off-the-shoulder style with eyelet embroidery with intricate Battenberg-lace detailing.
She paired it with a chunky black belt and snakeskin heels, and it’s safe to say that we are obsessed with her outfit. Luckily, the Ralph Lauren number is still in stock, and it’s even on sale, so we recommend snapping it up quickly.
Battenberg-Lace Linen Dress,
was £749 now £524.30 | Ralph Lauren
This romantic, bohemian-inspired off-the-shoulder linen dress combines eyelet embroidery with intricate Battenberg-lace detailing.
If you don’t manage to get your hands on it before it sells out, we’ve scoured the internet and found lots of similar styles. For more summer fashion inspiration, don’t forget to check out our guides to the best sandals and basket bags. Enjoy…
Bridgette Midi Dress, £75 | Nobody’s Child
Brace yourself for compliment after compliment when you’re in the Bridgette dress. A dream consisting of a midi length and punctuated with broderie anglaise needlework, it’s a stunning choice for special occasions.
Self-Portrait Tiered Broderie-Anglaise Cotton Midi Dress, £360 | Matchesfashion
The tiered skirt and fitted soft-cup bodice of Self-Portrait’s white midi dress is a signature silhouette, shaped from broderie-anglaise cotton.
White Broderie Smock Midi Dress, £48 | River Island
River Island’s 100% cotton dress is made from a broderie fabric and falls to a midi length.
Pure Cotton Embroidered V-Neck Midi Dress, £49.50 | M&S
M&S have crafted this pure cotton dress with intricate cutwork embroidery for a dainty effect. It has a button front and belt at the waisted middle for a flattering fit. The three-quarter length blouson sleeves add a hint of volume.