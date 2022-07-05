Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We can't wait to wear this...

Sienna Miller has done it again. Last month, the actress attended Glastonbury in a brown mini dress from Mango, and this week the star was spotted at Wimbledon in the dreamiest white summer dress.

Staying true to her boho style, Sienna’s dress featured an off-the-shoulder style with eyelet embroidery with intricate Battenberg-lace detailing.

She paired it with a chunky black belt and snakeskin heels, and it’s safe to say that we are obsessed with her outfit. Luckily, the Ralph Lauren number is still in stock, and it’s even on sale, so we recommend snapping it up quickly.

If you don’t manage to get your hands on it before it sells out, we’ve scoured the internet and found lots of similar styles. For more summer fashion inspiration, don’t forget to check out our guides to the best sandals and basket bags. Enjoy…