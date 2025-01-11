Say goodbye to plain waterproofs—Burberry's new luxury outerwear collection perfectly marries British heritage style with protection against the elements

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with Burberry. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

If there's one thing we will never be able to predict, it's the British weather. Finding coats and accessories that can protect against the elements without completely abandoning style isn't a simple ask, but Burberry's new scarves and outerwear have successfully proven to me that practicality and luxury can go hand-in-hand.

I live by the philosophy that no outfit is complete without the right outerwear, which is why dressing solely for the weather (though wise) is often a no-go in my book. But since becoming acquainted with Burberry's winter offering, gone are the days of layering my favourite jackets over countless layers of thermals, followed by flimsy waterproof macs, to weather the frozen January downpours.

Full down-filled puffers featuring the house's iconic signature Check design boast lightweight functionality, whilst fur-trimmed parkas provide superior insulation with fresh, modern silhouettes and patterns. Of course, the collection wouldn't be complete without the archival Burberry trench silhouette, crafted in the same manufacturing site the house has used since the 1960s, in gabardine and contemporary styles that have all weathers and occasions covered.

(Image credit: Burberry)

And it's not just Burberry outerwear that's shaking up our autumn/winter capsule wardrobes, but cashmere, alpaca wool and silk scarves too. Woven on traditional looms at a 200-year-old Scottish mill, the fabric of every scarf is washed in local spring water and brushed with teasels for an ultra-soft finish. There's even the option to embroider your initials through Burberry's complimentary personalisation service, making for the most beautiful new year accessory.

Quilted jackets, puffers, parkas, aviators, Harringtons, trenches, and duffles are Burberry stalwarts, continuing the house's 165 year history with innovative outerwear that remains true to British heritage. Look no further for pieces that looked just as luxury 50 years ago as they will in decades to come.

Burberry Outerwear Collection

Reversible Check Nylon Ambleside Puffer Jacket View at Burberry

Long Waterloo Heritage Trench Coat View at Burberry

Quilted Nylon Barn Jacket in Loch/Linden View at Burberry

Short Faux Fur Trim Cotton Parka View at Burberry

Reversible Logo Alpaca Wool Blend Scarf View at Burberry

Check Wool Hooded Scarf View at Burberry