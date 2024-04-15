A video of Barry Keoghan being a Sabrina Carpenter fan at Coachella is going viral

Coachella 2024 is here, and what an opening weekend. A-listers and influencers alike have flocked to the annual music festival in sparkly cowboy hats, Burberry shorts and see-through lace trousers, and the first two days have already been packed with celebrity moments - from the sweet (like this video of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce) to the sour (ahem, Blur's rather lacklustre crowd).

But one video that has been doing the rounds on social media is that of Saltburn's Barry Keoghan being a superfan for his rumoured girlfriend, Sabrina Carpenter. Although the pair haven't officially confirmed that they're in a relationship, they were spotted on a date in Los Angeles in December and have since been photographed at events looking rather cosy. Just a few weeks ago, Barry's comments on Sabrina's Instagram post caused quite the stir, and his reaction to her red carpet entrance at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party didn't go unnoticed.

So when fans spotted Barry sweetly filming Sabrina as she performed at Coachella for the first time, the video instantly swept through the internet. In a clip shared on a Sabrina fan page on X (formerly Twitter), the singer can be seen singing bet u wanna while dancing along a Motel balcony, with Barry front and centre filming the whole thing on his phone. Adorable.

📹| Barry Keoghan filming @SabrinaAnnLynn during her #Coachella performance.pic.twitter.com/c36hgVmh0FApril 13, 2024 See more

Fans were quick to comment on the short clip, with one person writing underneath the video: "Supportive BF."

Another added: "He’s so in love."

A third wrote: "It’s giving Tom Holland."

Elsewhere on social, the clip has been layered with the text: "If he doesn’t look at me the way Barry Keoghan looks at Sabrina Carpenter then I don’t want it."

Barry and Sabrina are yet to confirm that they're in a relationship, but during a recent interview with Cosmopolitan the popstar said that she tries to ignore the furore around who she's dating, saying: "I'm not really aware of that until I have someone random that I didn't tell 'Oh, I’m dating this person' tell me: 'Oh, you're dating this person.'

"It's a weird thing and it's so funny because it might be someone that I talked to three times, and I haven’t even decided if I like them. But it’s like, if you’re two feet away from them, then you are together."

So, that's that!